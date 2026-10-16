Qatar Urges Diplomacy And Respect For International Law To Secure Lasting Mideast Peace

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has called for further diplomatic efforts to resolve the Middle East conflicts, warning that continued tensions and restrictions on vital maritime routes threaten regional stability and the global economy.

Addressing a quarterly open debate of the United Nations Security Council on "The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question", Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani said respect for international law and peaceful settlements remained the only way to achieve lasting peace.

Her Excellency said the State of Qatar would continue its diplomatic efforts to promote regional and international peace and security.

The meeting in New York took place against the backdrop of regional tensions since February 28, which HE Sheikha Alya said had affected security, stability and development.

The State of Qatar condemned Iranian attacks targeting its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as those against other regional countries, and called for full compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 2817, adopted in March.

Sheikha Alya stressed the importance of protecting freedom of navigation under international law, particularly along vital maritime routes.

Qatar firmly rejected the use of the Strait of Hormuz as a means of political pressure and called for its unconditional reopening, describing freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway as a fundamental principle that could not be compromised.

She warned that the continued closure of the strait posed risks to the vital interests of regional countries and the global economy.

Qatar is also continuing mediation efforts between the United States and Iran to bring the two sides closer together and establish common ground, she said, while reiterating Doha's support for Pakistan's mediation efforts.

Meanwhile, HE Sheikha Alya strongly condemned Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which had caused fatalities, injuries and material damage.

She described the attacks as a serious violation of Saudi sovereignty and reaffirmed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the kingdom and its right to take legitimate measures to protect its security and territorial integrity.

"Saudi Arabia's security is an integral part of Qatar's security and the collective security system of the Gulf Cooperation Council," she said.

The Qatari envoy said the Palestinian issue remained central to efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

Qatar continues to work alongside Egypt, the United States and Turkiye in mediation efforts that led to a ceasefire in Gaza, she said.

She called for the full implementation of US President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan to end the conflict, endorsed by Security Council Resolution 2803, saying it would help address the humanitarian crisis, pave the way for reconstruction and recovery, and advance prospects for lasting peace.

She also stressed that the roadmap formed an integral part of the wider plan and provided a framework for implementing its second phase. All parties, she said, must fulfill their commitments in good faith and without delay.

Qatar reiterated its categorical rejection of any measures aimed at expelling or forcibly displacing Palestinians from their homeland, or changing the geographical or demographic character of the occupied Palestinian territory.

HE Sheikha Alya also condemned continued Israeli settler incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque, describing them as violations of international law and international humanitarian law, and as provocations to Muslims around the world.

Qatar further denounced Israel's settlement policies in the occupied Palestinian territory and rejected the E1 settlement plan, warning that settlement expansion and settler violence against Palestinians and their property undermined international peace efforts.

Doha reaffirmed its support for Palestinian rights, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions and the two-state solution.

The Qatari representative also reiterated Doha's support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.

Qatar welcomed the US decision to approve the removal of Syria's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency's decision to close its non-compliance file concerning Syria.

At the same time, she condemned continued Israeli violations in Syrian territory and called on the international community to take urgent action to ensure compliance with international resolutions, particularly the 1974 disengagement agreement.

On Lebanon, Qatar reaffirmed its support for the country's sovereignty over all its territory and rejected Israeli statements concerning the annexation of areas in southern Lebanon.

She called on the international community to press Israel to halt repeated attacks on Lebanon and fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701.