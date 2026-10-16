Qatar Joins Meeting Of Arab Governors And World Bank Chief

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Bangkok: The State of Qatar has participated in a meeting of Arab central bank governors with World Bank Group President HE Ajay Banga, held on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group in Bangkok, Thailand.

Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari represented Qatar at the meeting which brought together ministers of finance, central bank governors and heads of financial institutions.

Addressing the meeting, HE Al Kuwari outlined key areas for cooperation including recovery and reconstruction, mobilization of private capital and enhanced regional connectivity, and human capital investment.

He stressed the importance of coordination between the World Bank, Gulf donors and the Arab Coordination Group to support reconstruction efforts in Syria, Lebanon and Gaza, and to ensure that financing, grants and guarantees complement one another.

His Excellency also emphasized the importance of investing in artificial intelligence and digital skills to prepare young people for future employment opportunities.

He welcomed the World Bank's support for strengthening AI readiness across the region, as well as the establishment of the Bank's hub in Riyadh and opportunities for young Qataris to undertake secondments at the Bank.

He further highlighted the importance of ensuring greater representation of Arab talent in the Bank's leadership positions.

The IMF and World Bank Group annual meetings are being held in Bangkok from Oct. 12 to 18, 2026, bringing together policymakers and financial leaders to discuss developments in the global economy and international financial system.