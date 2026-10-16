Vietnam Maintains Annual Public Debt Ceiling At 60 Pct Of GDP Through 2030

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

HANOI: Vietnam will keep its annual public debt ceiling at 60 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) during the 2026-2030 period under the government's adjusted public debt strategy, local daily Tien Phong reported Friday.

Under the strategy, signed on Thursday, government debt will remain capped at 50 percent of GDP annually, unchanged from the previous plan, while the ceiling for external debt has been raised from 45 percent to 50 percent of GDP.

The government also aims to secure an investment-grade sovereign credit rating for Vietnam in the near future and continue implementing a scheme to improve the country's sovereign credit rating through 2030.

According to a government report submitted to the National Assembly, Vietnam's public debt was estimated at 35-36 percent of GDP at the end of 2025, while government debt stood at around 33-34 percent and external debt at around 31-32 percent, local daily VnEconomy reported.

