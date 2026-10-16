Kenya Confirms Third Ebola Case
NAIROBI: Kenya's Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed the country's third case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease.
The patient, a 65-year-old woman, is a close relative of the first and second cases and was identified as a primary contact, the ministry said.
"She has been in quarantine since Oct. 6 and developed fever, a sore throat and malaise at one point," the ministry said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.
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