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Kenya Confirms Third Ebola Case


Date: 2026-10-16 02:03:45

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

NAIROBI: Kenya's Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed the country's third case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease.

The patient, a 65-year-old woman, is a close relative of the first and second cases and was identified as a primary contact, the ministry said.

"She has been in quarantine since Oct. 6 and developed fever, a sore throat and malaise at one point," the ministry said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

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The Peninsula

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