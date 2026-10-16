32 Schools To Compete In 2026-2027 Mini Basketball World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Local Organizing Committee for the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027, in collaboration with the Qatar School Sports Association, announced the group draw for the 32 schools participating in the new season of the Mini Basketball World Cup.

The initiative aims to expand student participation in basketball and foster engagement with the upcoming global tournament.

The announcement was made during a press conference held by the Organizing Committee. Participating schools were grouped according to their final standings in the inaugural 2025-2026 edition, ranking from first to 32nd place.

Based on these rankings, each school selected a national team to represent in a tournament format designed to emulate international competition while offering students both a sporting and cultural experience.

The initiative combines athletic competition with educational growth, encouraging students to practice teamwork while promoting respect, sportsmanship, and cross-cultural communication.Addressing the press conference, Executive Director of Communications and Guest Relations for the tournament, Abdulla Ali Al Mawlawi, said the initiative offers students an experience blending positive competition, sportsmanship, and intercultural exchange while expanding the sport's grassroots base among youth.

He added that collaboration with FIBA and the Qatar School Sports Association advances the tournament's sporting and social legacy, embedding basketball in schools and uncovering promising young talent.

Al Mawlawi thanked event partners and local media for supporting the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 and its promotional activities.

Director of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Predrag Savovic emphasized that hosting major sporting events necessitates establishing a sustainable legacy that extends beyond their conclusion, noting the commitment to educating families and new generations about basketball's history and future trajectory.

Executive Director of the School Olympic Program, Abdulrahman Al Muftah noted that the tournament merges sports with education, introducing students to basketball's regional and global legacy.He highlighted that representing different nations offers participants an avenue for cultural exchange and deepens their connection to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027, noting that this World Cup simulation is currently designated for male students.

The new season of the Mini Basketball World Cup will feature interactive activities to introduce the school community to Qatar's preparations for hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 while encouraging sports participation and cultural awareness.