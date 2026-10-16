Moi Warns Against Illegal Visa Trading, Residency Law Violations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Taibat Olaniyan | The Peninsula

Doha: Illegal visa trading in Qatar can result in imprisonment for up to three years and fines of up to QR50,000 for a first offence, rising to QR100,000 for repeat violations, according to the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

The penalties were outlined during a webinar yesterday organised by the Search and Follow-up Department under the MoI, which highlighted violations of Law No. 21 of 2015 regulating the entry, exit and residence of expatriates in Qatar. Head of the Detention Section, Major Saud Hamad Alburaidi, said the department operates under the General Directorate of Passports and is responsible for enforcing the law and handling cases involving violations of entry, exit and residency regulations.

Major Alburaidi noted that employers who allow workers they have recruited to work for other entities, or employ workers they have not recruited, may face imprisonment for up to three years and fines of up to QR50,000 for a first offence. The fine increases to QR100,000 for repeat violations.

He also explained that employers who fail to notify the competent authorities within the prescribed 14-day period in specified cases may face fines of up to QR50,000. Meanwhile, employers who fail to complete residence permit issuance or renewal procedures within the stipulated timeframe, which must not exceed 90 days from the permit's expiry, may face fines of up to QR10,000.

The department also receives complaints related to workers leaving their jobs and violations of visa conditions, processes transactions within its remit, and receives individuals who voluntarily surrender themselves over legal violations and wish to leave the country.

In addition, it monitors expatriates who overstay their entry visas or fail to renew their residence permits on time. The Departure Section is responsible for arranging the departure of individuals subject to deportation orders and others referred through the relevant procedures.

Major Alburaidi urged employers to document employment contracts, provide adequate accommodation, complete residence permit procedures within the prescribed deadlines, and comply with regulations governing the employment of expatriates.