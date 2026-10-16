Lebanese President Meets Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs In Beirut

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Beirut: President of the Lebanese Republic HE Joseph Aoun has welcomed Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in Beirut to discuss bilateral relations and efforts to reduce regional tensions.

During the meeting on Friday, HE Sheikh Mohammed conveyed greetings from the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, along with his wishes for the Lebanese president's continued good health and happiness and for further progress and prosperity for Lebanon's government and people.

HE President Aoun asked HE Sheikh Mohammed to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, expressing his wishes for His Highness's continued success and for Qatar's continued development and prosperity.

The two officials discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Qatar and Lebanon, as well as the latest developments in Lebanon and the wider region.

They also discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote security and stability.

HE Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Qatar's unwavering support for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reiterated Doha's continued solidarity with the Lebanese people.