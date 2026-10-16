Prime Minister Meets Lebanese Army Commander

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Beirut: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has met Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal in Beirut to discuss bilateral cooperation and efforts to strengthen security and stability in Lebanon.

The meeting took place on Friday during HE Sheikh Mohammed's visit to the Lebanese capital.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Qatar and Lebanon, with HE Sheikh Mohammed reaffirming Qatar's continued support for Lebanon and its national institutions, including the Lebanese Armed Forces.

He also reiterated Doha's commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.