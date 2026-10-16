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Prime Minister Holds Talks With Lebanon PM

Prime Minister Holds Talks With Lebanon PM


Date: 2026-10-16 02:03:44

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has held talks in Beirut with Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic HE Dr Nawaf Salam on bilateral cooperation, economic ties and regional de-escalation.

The meeting on Friday focused on ways to strengthen cooperation between Qatar and Lebanon, particularly in the energy, investment and economic sectors.

The two sides also discussed opportunities for joint projects that could contribute to regional security, stability and prosperity.

Talks covered the latest developments in Lebanon and the wider region, as well as diplomatic efforts to reduce escalation and promote security and stability.

HE Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Qatar's longstanding support for Lebanon's stability and territorial unity, and reiterated Doha's continued solidarity with the Lebanese people.

He also stressed Qatar's support for efforts to strengthen Lebanese state institutions.

The meeting formed part of HE Sheikh Mohammed's visit to Beirut, during which he held talks with senior Lebanese officials on bilateral relations and the country's security and stability.

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The Peninsula

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