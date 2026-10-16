Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Lebanon's Future Movement Deputy Leader

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has met HE Bahia Hariri, Vice-President of Lebanon's Future Movement.

The meeting took place in Beirut on Friday as part of HE Sheikh Mohammed's visit to the Lebanese capital.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

They also took stock of several issues of mutual interest.