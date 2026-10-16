Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Lebanon's Future Movement Deputy Leader

Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Lebanon's Future Movement Deputy Leader


Date: 2026-10-16 02:03:43

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has met HE Bahia Hariri, Vice-President of Lebanon's Future Movement.

The meeting took place in Beirut on Friday as part of HE Sheikh Mohammed's visit to the Lebanese capital.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

They also took stock of several issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN16102026000063011010ID1111821317


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search