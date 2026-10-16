Some Cloudy Weather Expected Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Saturday will be some clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable mainly southeasterly southwesterly at a speed of 02 to 12 knot.

Offshore, it will be westerly to northwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot gusting 18 knot at places at first.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet rising to 5 feet at places at first.

Visibility inshore will be 05 to 093 kilometers; offshore, it will be 05 to 09 kilometers.