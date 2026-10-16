Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Ukraine To Use Drones For Donor Organ Transport In Experimental Project

Ukraine To Use Drones For Donor Organ Transport In Experimental Project


Date: 2026-10-16 02:03:43

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukraine's Health Ministry is launching a government-approved experimental pilot project to transport donor organs using drones.

Ukraine will start delivering organs for transplant by drone, the health ministry said Friday.

Kyiv touts itself as a world leader in drone technology, churning out thousands every month -- from long-range explosive-packed craft to small reconnaissance first-person view (FPV) devices -- for its war with Russia.

"Ukraine is launching an experimental project to deliver organs for transplantation by drones," the health ministry said on social media.

The ministry's Heart Institute has three specialised drones that can cover up to 700 kilometres (430 miles), it said.

It said delivery by drone will help speed up the transport of critical organs, which can only be preserved for a few hours.

On the front line, Ukraine has long been using drones and remote-controlled robots for medical purposes, including resupplies and to recover wounded soldiers from areas under fire.

MENAFN16102026000063011010ID1111821315


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search