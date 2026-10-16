Ukraine To Use Drones For Donor Organ Transport In Experimental Project

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukraine's Health Ministry is launching a government-approved experimental pilot project to transport donor organs using drones.

Ukraine will start delivering organs for transplant by drone, the health ministry said Friday.

Kyiv touts itself as a world leader in drone technology, churning out thousands every month -- from long-range explosive-packed craft to small reconnaissance first-person view (FPV) devices -- for its war with Russia.

"Ukraine is launching an experimental project to deliver organs for transplantation by drones," the health ministry said on social media.

The ministry's Heart Institute has three specialised drones that can cover up to 700 kilometres (430 miles), it said.

It said delivery by drone will help speed up the transport of critical organs, which can only be preserved for a few hours.

On the front line, Ukraine has long been using drones and remote-controlled robots for medical purposes, including resupplies and to recover wounded soldiers from areas under fire.