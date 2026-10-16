Minister Of Interior Meets Egyptian Counterpart
Cairo: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force“Lekhwiya” HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani met with Minister of Interior of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Major General Mahmoud Tawfik, during His Excellency's visit to the Egyptian capital, Cairo.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation and explored ways to strengthen and further develop it, particularly in the security field. They also discussed several matters of mutual interest.
Following the meeting, Their Excellencies the two Ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding between their respective ministries to combat crime, enhance bilateral security cooperation, and facilitate the exchange of expertise.
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