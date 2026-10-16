(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Tamchy Special Financial Investment Territory (SFIT) has ranked first in Asia-Pacific and second globally in the Rising Star category of fDi Intelligence's Global Free Zones of the Year Awards 2026, becoming the first financial hub from Central Asia to win.

Tamchy SFIT Named Asia-Pacific's Top Rising Star in fDi's Global Free Zones of the Year Awards 2026

The judging panel highly praised Tamchy SFIT's long-term strategy for attracting residents across its priority sectors. The judges also highlighted the jurisdiction's extensive package of business incentives, including a zero corporate income tax rate for 49 years and unrestricted profit repatriation.

fDi Intelligence is the Financial Times' specialist division for foreign direct investment (FDI). Its annual Global Free Zones of the Year Awards benchmark free zones around the world across a number of key categories.

The Rising Star category, in particular, recognises the strongest newly established zones, judged on their potential, early evidence of investor interest and the strategic advantages they offer investors.

Ayaz Baetov, First Deputy Chairman of Tamchy SFIT's Management Council, welcomed the recognition as a significant milestone for the project.

“Being ranked first in Asia-Pacific and second globally so early in Tamchy SFIT's development is an important international endorsement of our vision. We are creating a next-generation financial jurisdiction that combines the certainty of established international legal practices with the speed, flexibility and digital infrastructure that global businesses increasingly expect,” Baetov said.

Established by law in July 2025, Tamchy SFIT was formally inaugurated by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on 3 July 2026, less than a year later. Built from the ground up, the jurisdiction operates on the principles of English common law, with its own financial regulator, an International Dispute Resolution Centre and a single-window digital registrar. A special tax regime guarantees a 0% rate on profits, dividends, capital gains and VAT for 49 years, and allows 100% foreign ownership. The model is designed to accommodate a wide range of businesses, from funds, family offices and holding companies to international trading firms, fintech businesses and other innovation-driven enterprises.

The 6,000-hectare territory on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul is being developed as an integrated ecosystem that brings together business, living and wellness. A Grade A business centre is already operational, offering modern office spaces and meeting facilities. Issyk-Kul International Airport is within walking distance of the business district. Five more buildings, including a second business centre for residents and two office buildings, are expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The first residents that registered at Tamchy SFIT at its launch included companies from Switzerland, South Korea, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates. More than 30 further companies are currently completing registration, fully benefitting from the digital one-stop-shop system.

About Tamchy SFIT

Tamchy Special Financial Investment Territory (SFIT) is a new international financial jurisdiction on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul in the Kyrgyz Republic, inaugurated in July 2026. Built on the principles of English common law, with its own financial regulator, an independent court and a digital one-stop shop, it offers a special tax regime for 49 years and 100% foreign ownership. Positioned at the intersection of the five EAEU economies and the Eurasian corridor, Tamchy SFIT aims to host around 4,000 resident companies and create more than 10,000 jobs by 2035.