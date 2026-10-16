Built Around You: How Customer Voices Are Shaping The Ai+ Smartphone Experience

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ai+ Smartphone is strengthening its customer-first approach by incorporating real user feedback into product and service improvements. Drawing insights from customer reviews, everyday device usage and after-sales interactions, the brand is addressing concerns related to camera stability, connectivity and performance through software updates, enhanced testing and more responsive customer support. This approach reflects Ai+ Smartphone's commitment to building not just for its users, but with them.

Real Feedback, Real Improvement, A better Ai+ Experience

Across its smartphone portfolio, customers have appreciated Ai+Smartphone for its design, camera capabilities, battery life, performance and value for money. The Nova 2 Neo 5G has received positive feedback for its battery performance and accessibility, while the Nova 2 Power 5G has been appreciated for its overall experience and dual-tone design, particularly the Blue Fusion colour. The Nova 2 Ultra 5G has been recognised for its photography experience, performance and AMOLED display. Similarly, the Nova 2 5G and Nova 2 Pro 5G have received encouraging responses for their overall experience and value, while the Ai+ Pulse 2 has been appreciated for its battery, display and design.

Beyond positive reviews, Ai+Smartphone is actively using customer feedback to identify and address areas for improvement. Concerns related to camera stability, connectivity and device performance have been shared with product and technical teams, informing targeted over-the-air (OTA) updates and product refinements. The Nova 2 Ultra 5G, for instance, has received software updates aimed at improving camera stability. These insights are also being considered during product reviews and pre-launch testing to strengthen the experience offered by future devices.

Ai+ Smartphone has also made independent pre-launch evaluations an integral part of its product development approach through Project Open Review, inviting external feedback on its devices before they reach consumers. As of now we have over thousand registrations, from reviewers, creators, journalists, tech enthusiasts and, for the first time, ethical hackers to independently evaluate our devices. The initiative enables the brand to gather honest, unscripted feedback and incorporate necessary refinements into its products ahead of launch, reinforcing its commitment to Trust through Transparency.

Commenting on the approach, Archi Gogoi, Head of Brand, Marketing & Growth at Ai+ Smartphone, said,“At Ai+ Smartphone, we believe that building better technology starts with listening to the people who use it. Customer feedback helps us understand what we are getting right and where we need to improve. Whether through software updates, stronger product testing or more responsive after-sales support, our focus is on translating these insights into meaningful action. As we grow, we want our customers to know that their voices play an important role in shaping the Ai+ experience.”

The brand is also strengthening its after-sales operations through daily feedback collection, improved case tracking and closer coordination between customer support and technical teams. Dedicated teams conduct pre-launch testing to identify potential concerns, while software-related issues identified through customer interactions are being addressed. Where spare parts availability affects repair timelines, handset replacements are arranged wherever required and feasible to minimise customer inconvenience.

To make customer support more responsive and personalised, Ai+ Smartphone has strengthened its social media feedback and escalation process. Dedicated teams regularly monitor customer messages, comments and mentions, ensuring concerns are reviewed, prioritised and coordinated with Customer Service for timely action. The process focuses on proactive engagement, structured follow-ups and tracking cases through to resolution, helping deliver a more consistent and accountable customer experience. Ai+ Smartphone currently aims to resolve most service concerns within three to four days, depending on the nature of the issue and spare parts availability.

Ai+ Smartphone also plans to introduce customer experience videos following service resolution to better understand customer satisfaction and identify opportunities for improvement. Alongside product reviews and service feedback, these insights will help the brand refine its support processes, improve turnaround times and incorporate customer learnings into future product and service decisions.

As Ai+ Smartphone continues to expand its portfolio, customer feedback will remain central to how the brand evolves. By connecting real-world experiences with product development, software enhancements and after-sales improvements, Ai+ Smartphone is reinforcing its commitment to building technology not just for its users, but with them.

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs - it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.