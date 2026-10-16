Mars Global Adoption Survey Finds 1 In 4 Indian Non-Adopting Pet Parents Open To Adoption

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Mars conducted an extensive global research programme on pet adoption across 14 markets, alongside a Censuswide survey of 2000 adults aged 18 and above across India.

Mars launches a new online Adoption Hub, giving prospective and current pet parents practical, expert guidance on the most common barriers and responsible pet ownership, so they can navigate the adoption journey with confidence. Mars expands 2026 Global Adoption Weekend to over 30 countries, supporting more local shelters than ever before. Key findings: What India really thinks about pet adoption

56% of Indians surveyed have had a shelter or rescue adoption experience, compared with 42% globally.

69% of 25–34-year-olds have adopted, making younger Indians the strongest adoption cohort; 23% of this age group say they are ready to adopt today.

44% say housing rules have prevented them from getting a pet: more than double the 20% global figure.

54% of working Indians say their work arrangement makes them more likely to adopt, versus just 34% globally; this rises to 66% among 25–34-year-olds.

89% of adopters in India change their pet's food after adoption, compared with 71% globally; almost half switch immediately rather than transitioning gradually. 44% of Indian pet owners trust a veterinarian most for feeding advice, compared with 57% globally, highlighting an opportunity to strengthen access to trusted veterinary guidance, particularly during the crucial period after adoption. Mars Global Adoption Survey reveals that uncertainty about an animal's background and a lack of expert advice can deter prospective pet adopters, highlighting a critical need for guidance throughout the adoption journey.

Mars Global Adoption Weekend drive across India



Launched ahead of the 2026 Mars Global Adoption Weekend, the study builds on findings from the 2023 Mars State of Pet Homelessness survey, which estimated that 69.3 million pets in India are homeless. The latest survey takes a closer look at the barriers that may prevent people from adopting pets and explores how to address these challenges so more pets can find loving homes and stay with their families for life.



A survey of 2,000 people in India found encouraging potential for pet adoption: 25% of current pet parents who did not adopt said they would consider adoption in the future with the right guidance and support.



Navigating the Rescue Reality with Confidence

Among those considering adoption, the most common concerns stem from the unknown, including undiscovered medical history (34%), behavioral background (23%) and household compatibility (27%).



The study also highlights an opportunity for greater nutrition expertise and guidance. With 89% of adopters in India changing their pet's diet after leaving the shelter, expert support can play an important role in helping pet parents navigate the transition and ensure their pets receive appropriate, complete and balanced nutrition in a safe and informed way.



According to Manish Syag, Managing Director, Mars Pet Nutrition, India, said“Every pet deserves to be safe, healthy, and loved. Adoption is one of the most powerful ways we can help give animals that future. Our research shows encouraging momentum for adoption in India, with 56% of respondents having had a shelter or rescue adoption experience, compared with 42% globally. But creating a better world for pets goes beyond finding them homes; it requires sustained action across animal welfare, responsible pet ownership, and the communities in which pets and people live. At Mars, we are working across this ecosystem through animal birth control, vaccination, and community education programmes. This also includes supporting Humane World for Animals' National ABC Training Centre in Lucknow through the Mars Impact Fund. Our efforts also include Adoption Weekend initiatives, feeding programmes in partnership with leading NGOs, and our Better Cities for Pets work in Bengaluru. Through Mars Global Adoption Weekend, we want to build on this initiative by bringing more prospective pet parents and animals together, while helping adopters access the information and support they need to make adoption a confident, lifelong commitment.”



Clearing the Path to Responsible Adoption

To help clear the path to pet adoption, the company launches a new online Mars Adoption Hub that offers expert-backed advice, drawing on the Waltham Petcare Science Institute's extensive knowledge and practical resources for pre- and post-adoption support.



When the right support is in place, the reward of adopting a pet is clear: Pet parents cite seeing an adopted pet become relaxed and comfortable in their home (40%) and feeling like part of the family (43%) as the most fulfilling milestones of adoption.



Geeta Seshamani, Vice President, Friendicoes, said,“As more people open their homes to pets, it is important that adoption remains at the heart of the conversation. We were delighted to collaborate with Mars to encourage more people and families to consider adopting rescued pets and to understand the responsibility that comes with welcoming a pet into their lives. Through initiatives like these, we hope to create greater awareness around responsible pet parenting and help more animals find loving homes.”



Veterinarian and Pet Nutrition & Health Science Expert - Esther Bijsmans, DVM, PhD Mars Pet Nutrition comments:“Adopting a pet is an exciting and rewarding experience, but practical guidance is key to building confidence and helping pets and their owners thrive together.



“When welcoming home a new pet, we encourage pet parents to follow the 3-3-3 rule: the first three days are about helping a new pet feel safe, the first three weeks are about establishing routines, learning the household dynamic and building trust; and by three months, most pets will have begun to settle in. Patience and bond-building play a central role.



“Nutrition also plays a vital role in a pet's overall well-being. A common mistake is switching food too quickly. Instead, gradually transition to a new diet over 7–10 days to support healthy digestion and help pets adjust comfortably.”



Global Impact, Local Action

Building on the incredible success of last year, the 2026 Mars Global Adoption Weekend expanded to over 30 countries, supporting shelters around the world, helping more pets find homes.



As part of Mars Global Adoption Weekend, a worldwide initiative to help pets find loving homes, adoption drives are being held across eight Indian cities: Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Ranchi and Hyderabad. In partnership with trusted local shelters and rescue organisations, including Friendicoes, Street Dogs of Ranchi, Humane Animal Society, Ubasti Cat Café, Help in Suffering and YODA, these drives connect prospective adopters with pets ready for adoption and provide expert guidance throughout the process.

Ready to adopt? Visit the Mars Adoption Hub to find participating shelters in India during Global Adoption Weekend and access resources to help you prepare for life with your new pet.



References:

Global: The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 26,002 General Consumers across the UK, USA, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, India, Poland, Philippines, Canada, Italy, and Japan (18+). The data was collected between 16.07.2026 - 29.07.2026. Censuswide is a member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the British Polling Council (BPC), and a signatory of the Global Data Quality Pledge. We adhere to the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR principles.



India: 1The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 2,000 General Consumers across India (18+). The data was collected between 16.07.2026 - 23.07.2026. Censuswide is a member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the British Polling Council (BPC), and a signatory of the Global Data Quality Pledge. We adhere to the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR principles.