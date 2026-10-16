SPR City Announces Price Revision Across Highliving District And Sky Towers Amid Strong Buyer Demand
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With 75% of Sky Towers and 95% of Highliving District sold, prices rise after Vijayadashami
The revision comes amid sustained buyer interest, limited inventory and rising land and construction costs. With 75% of Sky Towers sold and 95% of the Highliving District sold out, the price revision reflects strong demand for premium residences and the increasing cost of development.
The revised pricing also accounts for inflationary pressures and the rising cost of land across Chennai. Periodic price revisions are necessary to support the long-term financial sustainability of the project while maintaining its planned quality and scale.
SPR City offers an integrated township experience, bringing together residential communities, retail destinations, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, landscaped spaces and lifestyle amenities within one urban ecosystem.
Pricing will be reviewed periodically based on market conditions, construction costs, inflation and future project requirements. Further revisions may be considered in the coming months, depending on the evolution of these factors.
For prospective buyers, the period before the revised prices take effect after Vijayadashami offers an opportunity to purchase at current prices. With limited inventory remaining, particularly in the Highliving District, buyers looking to secure their preferred configuration at existing prices are encouraged to act promptly.
The upcoming revision reflects SPR City's commitment to balancing strong customer demand with the evolving costs of developing a large-scale integrated township in Chennai.
About SPR City
SPR City is an integrated township in Perambur, Chennai, envisioned around the philosophy of Work, Live, Play, Learn and Commune. The development brings together residential communities, retail destinations, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, landscaped spaces and lifestyle amenities to create a comprehensive urban living destination.
For more information, please contact us @ 81000 81000 or visit our website .
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