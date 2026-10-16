Deputy Secretary Landau's Travel To Paraguay And Argentina

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will travel to Asunción, Paraguay, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, from October 19 to 26. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Juan Pablo Segura will join the Deputy Secretary.

In Asunción, the Deputy Secretary will lead a trade delegation of U.S. companies to explore investment opportunities in Paraguay. Deputy Secretary Landau will also meet with senior Paraguayan government officials to reaffirm the historic U.S.-Paraguay strategic partnership. They will discuss ways to expand trade and investment, deepen cooperation on regional security, and combat transnational crime.

In Buenos Aires, the Deputy Secretary will meet with senior Argentine government officials and private sector leaders to build on the momentum of the U.S.-Argentina launch of the Andes-Atlantic Corridor during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week. They will discuss ways to advance economic growth, increase U.S. investment, and strengthen security cooperation.

The Deputy Secretary's travel reflects the Trump Administration's commitment to a safe, secure, and prosperous Western Hemisphere.