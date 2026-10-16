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Secretary Rubio's Call With President Milei Of Argentina

Secretary Rubio's Call With President Milei Of Argentina


Date: 2026-10-16 02:02:43

(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Argentine President Javier Milei today. The two leaders reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Argentina partnership and discussed opportunities to deepen bilateral trade, expand transparent investment, and advance shared prosperity and security across our hemisphere.

The Secretary and President Milei reaffirmed their commitment to continuing to work closely to deliver concrete results that benefit both the American and Argentine people.

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U.S. Department of State

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