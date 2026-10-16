Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Actions With Gardner Bancshares, Inc. And Small Business Bank

MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

Gardner Bancshares, Inc., Lenexa, Kansas and Small Business Bank, Lenexa, Kansas

Cease and Desist Order dated September 1, 2023 (PDF)

Terminated October 13, 2026

Small Business Bank, Lenexa, Kansas

Cease and Desist Order dated November 13, 2024 (PDF)

Terminated October 13, 2026

Small Business Bank, Lenexa, Kansas

Prompt Corrective Action dated June 29, 2026 (PDF)

Terminated October 13, 2026

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

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