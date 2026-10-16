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Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Actions With Gardner Bancshares, Inc. And Small Business Bank

Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Actions With Gardner Bancshares, Inc. And Small Business Bank


Date: 2026-10-16 02:02:40

(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

Gardner Bancshares, Inc., Lenexa, Kansas and Small Business Bank, Lenexa, Kansas
Cease and Desist Order dated September 1, 2023 (PDF)
Terminated October 13, 2026

Small Business Bank, Lenexa, Kansas
Cease and Desist Order dated November 13, 2024 (PDF)
Terminated October 13, 2026

Small Business Bank, Lenexa, Kansas
Prompt Corrective Action dated June 29, 2026 (PDF)
Terminated October 13, 2026

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

MENAFN16102026007934016983ID1111821302


The Federal Reserve

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