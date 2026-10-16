Statement From Mr Kakhramonjon Olimov

Founded in 1996 by Jean-Marc FEDIDA, the firm has been dedicated to criminal defence from the outset. Building on this experience before all correctional and criminal courts, in France and abroad, the firm quickly expanded into various areas of business and economic criminal law.

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