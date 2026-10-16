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Statement From Mr Kakhramonjon Olimov

Statement From Mr Kakhramonjon Olimov


Date: 2026-10-16 02:02:38

(MENAFN- News Direct) -bBeLUv chgBGU"> Paris, France, October 16th, 2026, NewsDirect

FEDIDA ASSOCIES ' client, Mr Kakhramonjon Olimov, issues a statement:

About FEDIDA ASSOCIES:

Founded in 1996 by Jean-Marc FEDIDA, the firm has been dedicated to criminal defence from the outset. Building on this experience before all correctional and criminal courts, in France and abroad, the firm quickly expanded into various areas of business and economic criminal law.

Contact

Avocat à la cour
Jean-Marc Fedida
FEDIDA ASSOCIES
[email protected]

MENAFN16102026005728012573ID1111821301


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