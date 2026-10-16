Odiliya Residencies Named Title Sponsor Of Kandy Kings Across Four Leagues

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Odiliya Residencies has become title sponsor of Kandy Kings under a three-year agreement covering the franchise's golf, tennis, pickleball and rowing teams, owner Old Ceylon Holdings announced.

The partnership was announced on 15 October, ahead of the Ceylon Pickle League's scheduled opening on 16 October. Kandy Kings also competes in the Ceylon Golf League, Sri Lanka Tennis Premier League and Lanka Rowing League.

The franchise will be presented as Kandy Kings, in partnership with Odiliya Residencies. The developer's branding will appear on playing kits, at match venues, in broadcast coverage and across the team's digital and media platforms.

The agreement also includes match-day experiences for Odiliya homeowners, engagement with players, community programmes and an end-of-season award carrying the sponsor's name.

Odiliya plans to include pickleball courts in selected upcoming residential developments. It linked those plans with the partnership and with interest in sporting facilities among its homeowners and prospective residents.

Managing director Rohitha Abeygunaratne said the franchise's involvement in several sports aligned with the interests of many of the company's homeowners.

He identified opportunities to support players and create experiences for residents and supporters as priorities for the three-year arrangement.

Kandy Kings team principal Michael Sathasivam said the sponsorship would support the franchise's development across multiple disciplines.

He connected the agreement with plans to strengthen the team's presence, engage supporters and create opportunities for athletes, while welcoming the proposed addition of pickleball facilities to selected properties.

Old Ceylon Holdings reported that Kandy Kings won the 2026 Sri Lanka Tennis Premier League in August. Its next scheduled competition is the Ceylon Pickle League.

The sponsorship brings the developer into the franchise's activities across all four leagues, combining visibility at sporting events with programmes involving homeowners, players and the wider community over the agreement's three-year term.