“An Evening In Ceylon”: Sri Lanka Embassy In Belgium Partners With Emirates And Jetwing Travels For An Exclusive Tourism Showcase

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's Embassy in Belgium has held a tourism showcase in Brussels with Emirates and Jetwing Travels, bringing together more than 50 travel-industry representatives and other guests.

The event, An Evening in Ceylon, took place at the Sri Lanka Residence, according to the embassy. Its programme combined presentations about travel to Sri Lanka with food, drinks and activities introducing aspects of the country's culture.

Parliament Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne attended during an official visit to Brussels. He addressed participants on Sri Lanka's tourism attractions and hospitality.

Ambassador Chandana Weerasena focused on wildlife, nature and cultural heritage, presenting these as elements of the country's appeal to travellers.

Emirates country manager for Belgium and Luxembourg Jean-Pierre Martin discussed the airline's involvement in promoting Sri Lanka. Jetwing Travels director Bandula Withana outlined the company's tour operations and its association with Jetwing Hotels.

Lieke Schroeder, Jetwing Travels' business development manager for BENELUX and DACH, presented tourism experiences and the company's destination-management services.

Emirates Belgium sales executive Laurent Meulewaeter addressed air services and connections to Sri Lanka, linking connectivity with opportunities to develop travel between the two countries.

The evening included a live hopper station, cocktails prepared with Sri Lankan beverages and sarongs offered to guests to wear during the programme.

A quiz concluded the event. Two winners each received an economy-class return ticket to Sri Lanka from Emirates together with a land package from Jetwing Travels. Two further winners received land packages.

The embassy placed the showcase within its work with airlines, tourism companies and travel-trade representatives to increase Sri Lanka's visibility in Belgium.

It identified tourism, cultural discovery and nature-based experiences as areas for promotion, with the Brussels gathering providing an opportunity for local industry contacts to hear from the embassy and its commercial partners about travel services and experiences available in Sri Lanka.