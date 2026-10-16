HUTCH Launches Ignitx 2026 To Spark Innovation Among Sri Lanka's Young Tech Enthusiasts

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) A team from IIT has won HUTCH's IgnitX 2026 innovation challenge, with two University of Moratuwa teams taking second and third places at the final in Colombo.

The competition's finale was held at BMICH on 5 October, following a selection process involving 50 teams from universities across Sri Lanka, according to HUTCH.

Six teams were shortlisted to develop and present prototypes addressing problems in customer service. The challenge's theme focused on reimagining customer experience through digital innovation.

Teams progressed through briefings, idea presentations and evaluations before the finalists demonstrated their proposed solutions. The programme brought undergraduate participants into contact with industry feedback as they developed their ideas.

The winning group, Team Zeptaz, included Naveen Harry, Jayith Wejethunge and Ojith Adhithya. Tevin Silvester, commenting on behalf of the team, said mentorship and feedback had helped improve both the product and its presentation.

He described the competition as a challenging experience that gave participants exposure to industry and greater confidence in identifying problems and developing responses.

HUTCH chief executive Saumitra Gupta said the programme was intended to give engineering undergraduates opportunities to bring their ideas into practical settings and contribute to digital development.

The company plans to hold IgnitX annually, providing a recurring forum for students to demonstrate digital solutions and engage with the technology sector.

The challenge builds on HUTCH's university activities, which have included leadership mentoring, skills workshops, field visits supporting undergraduate projects and institutional partnerships.

IgnitX adds a competition format to that engagement, with teams developing prototypes around customer needs and presenting them through successive stages of assessment.

The final marked the conclusion of the 2026 competition, with the winning IIT group and the two Moratuwa teams recognised for their entries. HUTCH positions the initiative within its continuing work with universities and its plans to support young technology innovators.