Seylan Bank Empowers Women Entrepreneurs With Women-Led Business Forum

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Seylan Bank has held a forum for more than 60 women entrepreneurs in Gampaha District, covering digital channels, financial management and access to business financing.

The bank identified Royal Chance Palace in Yakkala as the venue and 25 September as the event date. The programme focused on improving businesses through digital channels, alongside information about banking services.

Participants received guidance on financial management, lending schemes, credit guarantee facilities and digital banking solutions, according to Seylan.

The forum was directed towards women running businesses, emerging small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to improve operations and pursue opportunities in competitive markets.

Its central theme, How to Improve Your Business using Digital Channels, connected the use of online tools with the financial decisions entrepreneurs make in managing their enterprises.

Seylan presented financial literacy as part of its support for business owners, covering an understanding of financing options as well as the use of digital banking.

The bank also highlighted Dinana Aya, its financing product for women entrepreneurs. It described the scheme as offering loans from Rs. 500,000 to Rs. 50 million, together with financial and non-financial benefits.

The product formed part of the forum's discussion of support available to women-led enterprises, alongside instruction intended to strengthen business knowledge and familiarity with financial services.

Seylan linked the event with its broader work with SMEs and its aim of helping women participate in economic activity through access to information and finance.

The forum combined business-development instruction with explanations of banking products, placing digital adoption and financial awareness within the same programme.

The bank identified confidence in business decision-making and longer-term enterprise development as objectives of the initiative. It presented the gathering as one of its platforms for engaging women entrepreneurs beyond the provision of loans, with instruction and information about services available to support their businesses.