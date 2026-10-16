DFCC Bank Wins Three Awards At SLIM DIGIS 2.6 For Customer-Focused Digital Campaigns

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) DFCC Bank has reported winning two Silver awards and one Bronze at SLIM DIGIS 2.6 for digital campaigns addressing home loans, online search and financial scams.

The awards covered three different approaches to communicating with customers, combining information about borrowing, changes in how people find banking services and messages intended to help users recognise fraud.

The home-loan campaign, Breaking the Barriers in Getting Home Loans, received Silver in the Best Use of Digital in Banking, Finance & Insurance Brands category, according to the bank.

It focused on making information clearer and easier to access for people considering home ownership, using digital channels to address difficulties prospective borrowers encounter.

A second Silver went to Search Everywhere Optimisation: The Era of AI Impact on Search, in the Best SEO/SEM Campaign category.

That initiative extends the bank's work beyond conventional search-engine optimisation to how its information appears in answers generated by artificial intelligence. The approach includes making content easier for search engines and emerging AI platforms to discover, interpret and reference.

The bank also received Bronze in the Digital Bravery category for Don't Be Fooled, which used practical messages about common fraud methods to help customers identify suspicious approaches and protect personal and financial information.

Chief marketing officer Kaushala Amarasekera said the campaigns began with understanding customers' needs, including finding reliable banking information and recognising potential scams.

She connected the awards with the teams' use of customer insight, creativity and technology, and identified stronger digital communication as a continuing priority as search tools and threats evolve.

DFCC described the campaigns as an extension of customer service, with communication designed around the difficulties people encounter online. It also identified assessing whether campaigns produce useful responses as part of that approach.

The three awards recognise the bank's marketing work across the separate competition categories.