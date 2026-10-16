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Kering: Monthly Statement On The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights (October 2026)


Date: 2026-10-16 02:01:15

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 15.10.2026

Kering
Société anonyme with a share capital of €493,683,112
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS

October 16, 2026

Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority ( AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers )

Date
Total number of
shares
Total number of voting rights
theoretical 1 exercisable 2
October 15, 2026 123,420,778 176,815,752 176,046,302

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulation).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

Attachment

  • Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 15.10.2026

MENAFN16102026004107003653ID1111821284


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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