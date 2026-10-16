Alectra Inc. Appoints Nadira Singh As Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Bentz, President and CEO of Alectra Inc., announced today that Nadira Singh has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Alectra Inc., effective November 2, 2026.

Nadira is an accomplished finance professional and industry leader known for project planning and process transformation, with significant time spent in the power and utilities sector. With her background in financial functions, corporate governance, and organizational transformation, Nadira brings a wealth of experience to her role at Alectra, most recently as the Canadian Chief Financial Officer at Norton Rose Fulbright.

In a previous role, Nadira served as Chief Financial Officer of Hudson's Bay Company, where she led the financial and supply chain functions. Nadira is also a former Vice President, Finance at Ontario Power Generation (OPG) where she led the business planning and reporting functions, playing a pivotal role in the financial management of the largest nuclear refurbishment project in North America.

As a member of the Executive Committee, Nadira will work closely with leaders across the organization to support Alectra's long-term business objectives, strengthen financial discipline and advance priorities that enable continued growth, operational excellence and value for the communities we serve. She will provide strategic leadership for Alectra's finance function, including financial reporting, treasury, business planning, capital management, corporate tax, financial modelling and stakeholder relations.

Nadira is a CPA, CA and has also served as Chair of Alectra's Audit & Finance Committee and as a member of the Board. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Toronto (Scarborough).

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

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