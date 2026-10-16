Crypto News: Pepeto Approaches Its Second Big Exchange Listing While The BNB Price Prediction Climbs Toward $3,000

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto news that matters most for presale buyers this week is a quiet one: Pepeto is nearing a second major exchange listing, fresh talk now stacked on Binance chatter that never faded. The project has not confirmed a name, and cannot, since exchange rules keep listings sealed until opening day, yet the signals keep multiplying: stages closing ahead of schedule, more than $10.5 million collected, a finished platform waiting for its first trading day. A presale with two exchange doors ahead is rare, and what follows explains why so many stopped scrolling past this one.

The second half of this story is BNB, with the BNB price prediction climbing toward $3,000. Why one headline? They are the same story at two stages. Every trader remembers BNB at $0.15 in presale, the entry that carried $1,000 beyond a million, and most remember skipping it. Pepeto follows the same exchange token blueprint, which is why money arrives before any debut is announced, and why BNB is where to start.

Crypto News: BNB Price Prediction Rises as Institutions Crowd Into the First Exchange Token

Is a $3,000 BNB price prediction realistic? We think so, and the reason is what makes Pepeto's second listing matter. The BNB price sits near $717 per CoinGecko, cooling after a climb from $400 in June past $770 in October, the 37th quarterly burn due any day, the last one erasing 1.62 million BNB, about $932 million. A coin cutting supply while its chain grows is where large capital positions first.

Then the chain. BNB Chain holds more tokenized stocks and ETFs than any network, $1.1 billion or 30% of the sector per CoinGape, and Binance is adding 7,000 US stocks and ETFs through bStocks per The Market Periodical. Supply is down to 133 million heading for 100 million, and the loudest BNB price prediction on the board is $3,000, a parabolic breakout flagged in September per CoinGabbar. We back it: shrinking float meeting Wall Street products is how the BNB price clears its $1,370 record.

So $3,000 is real, and here the math splits. Buy BNB near $717, hold to $3,000, collect just over 4x, and $5,000 grows to about $21,000. A great trade, and nobody's life changes. The other outcome is history: whoever paid $0.15 at presale saw $1,000 become over a million, a different future, not a better portfolio. That BNB entry is gone. Pepeto sells it today, unlisted, in presale, which is where the serious money moved.

Inside Pepeto: What an Entry Here Actually Delivers

What does a Pepeto entry hand the buyer now? Three things BNB's latecomers never got. First, a price untouched by any exchange, in the one format that returns 20x to 100x when trading opens, every cycle. Second, a seat ahead of two listings. Third, the finished build: PepetoSwap routing all zero fee volume through PEPETO so heavier trading means heavier demand, a bridge spanning Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, AI reviewing contracts, SolidProof audit done, 168% APY staking from entry.

One project developer put it simply: "People still picture the BNB price climbing from pennies to hundreds and wish they had been there. Pepeto is that story on page one, except the exchange already exists."

And the listing is the part anyone can verify: millions of buyers meet a coin within hours of a top exchange debut, a wave that has sent new tokens 40x in a session. Shiba Inu ran that sequence, community, whale accumulation, listing rumors, listing, and a lone early wallet grew $8,000 past $5 billion, per Cointelegraph. Pepeto is on it now, two listings ahead.

Conclusion

Read together, this crypto news is a single idea: the BNB price prediction climbing toward $3,000 shows what an exchange token becomes, and Pepeto's second listing shows the stage where that journey pays most. BNB holders earned every institutional win, but BNB's real lesson was timing: the wealth went to those who arrived while the crowd was still learning the ticker, a window long shut.

Pepeto's window is open. Millions would give anything to rewind to BNB at $0.15, and nobody can. Yet Pepeto holds the spot BNB held then: unlisted, in presale, two listings waiting. The moment either turns official, this price vanishes. Every reader has let an opening like this slip once; the figures above show the cost.

Pepeto tokens are sold only via the Official Pepeto Website - Click To Visit

FAQs

How high is the BNB price prediction for 2026?

The BNB price prediction for 2026 tops out at $3,000, a parabolic call flagged in September per CoinGabbar, while the BNB price sits near $717 with resistance at $750, $780, and $800 per The Market Periodical.

Why does crypto news keep comparing Pepeto with early BNB?

Crypto news keeps comparing Pepeto with early BNB because the setup veterans wait for is back: an exchange token still priced at presale, a finished platform, and two listing conversations running together, the stage BNB held at $0.15 before thousand dollar entries reached seven figures.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT Contact: Dani Bonocci Email:... Website: Phone: +971586738991