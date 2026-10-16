Zelensky Seeks Additional 70 Bln Euros From EU, Voices Frustration With US

MENAFN - IANS) Brussels, Oct 16 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday requested at least another 70 billion euros (78.8 billion U.S. dollars) in European Union (EU) assistance for 2027, while expressing frustration over recent restrictions on US-controlled Starlink services and Washington's dealings with Moscow.

Addressing EU leaders at a summit in Brussels, Zelensky said Ukraine's war costs would reach 155 billion euros next year and appealed for additional funding for defence, weapons and resilience.

"We need at least 70 billion euros more from you -- for defence, for weapons, and for our resilience. This is a realistic amount. And I ask you to find this support," he said.

At a subsequent press conference, Zelensky acknowledged Ukraine's heavy reliance on the US-controlled Starlink satellite communications system, saying recent restrictions had disrupted drone interceptions and military logistics, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"Starlink was not turned off, but the speed limits were lowered," he said, describing the restrictions as a "very dangerous and unpleasant surprise."

Zelensky also criticised Washington's recent diesel agreement with Moscow and the easing of sanctions, saying Ukraine had not been informed in advance, while adding that Ukrainian and American negotiating teams remained in contact.

Zelensky told British media that Ukraine would restart strikes on Russia's oil refineries and described recent US moves as a betrayal of Kyiv, according to reports on Thursday.

"The block (on attacking refineries) is out. We're done," Zelensky said in an interview with the Financial Times, arguing that Ukraine had paused energy strikes for three days to comply with the US-announced "energy ceasefire," while Moscow continued to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump said last week that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate "energy ceasefire."

Earlier, Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared more willing than Zelensky to reach a peace agreement, even as questions mounted over alleged Russian violations of a proposed energy ceasefire.

“I think, actually, Putin wants to make a deal more than Zelensky,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

–IANS

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