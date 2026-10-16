Raw Cheddar Cheese Recalled In 2 States Over Dangerous E. Coli Risk - Check Your Fridge

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A New York dairy company is recalling a batch of raw cheddar cheese sold in New York and New Jersey after testing detected potentially dangerous E. coli bacteria. Shoppers who recently purchased specialty cheddar cheese should check their refrigerators before preparing their next meal.

According to an October 15 announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Family Farmstead Dairy of Worcester, New York, is recalling a specific lot of its Raw Mild Cheddar Cheese because of potential contamination with E. coli O157.

The bacteria can cause serious gastrointestinal illness and, in some cases, life-threatening complications. No illnesses had been reported in connection with the recalled cheese when the announcement was issued.

Which Cheddar Cheese Is Being Recalled?

The recall affects Family Farmstead Dairy Raw Mild Cheddar Cheese, identified in the FDA's testing description as Family Farmstead A2 Raw Cheddar.

Consumers should look for the following product information:

Product: Family Farmstead Dairy Raw Mild Cheddar Cheese Package size: 8 ounces Lot code: 7/22/27 Best-by date: 7/22/27 Packaging: Clear plastic with green, red, and white labeling Distribution: Grocery stores in New York and New Jersey

The company confirmed that no other Family Farmstead Dairy products are included in the recall.

Shoppers should pay particular attention to the lot code and best-by date rather than assuming every package from the company is affected.

How Was the Potential Contamination Discovered?

According to the FDA announcement, the problem was identified after testing of cheese samples collected in Maryland.

The testing detected two strains of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, commonly referred to as STEC, in two samples of the company's 8-ounce A2 Raw Cheddar product.

E. coli O157 is a particularly concerning strain because it can cause severe illness, including bloody diarrhea and potentially serious kidney complications.

The recall is precautionary, meaning the company is removing the affected cheese from the market rather than waiting for confirmed illnesses to occur.

Why E. Coli Can Be Especially Dangerous for Older Adults

While many healthy adults recover from E. coli infections within approximately one week, certain groups face a greater risk of complications.

Young children and older adults are particularly vulnerable to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious condition that can damage the kidneys and potentially cause kidney failure.

Symptoms of E. coli infection can include severe abdominal cramps, diarrhea that may be bloody, and vomiting.

Anyone experiencing bloody diarrhea, signs of dehydration, or other concerning symptoms after eating potentially contaminated food should contact a healthcare professional promptly. People with suspected STEC infections should also avoid taking antidiarrheal medications or antibiotics without medical guidance because some treatments may increase the risk of complications.

What Should Shoppers Do With the Recalled Cheese?

Consumers who purchased the affected cheese should not eat it, even if the product looks, smells, and tastes normal.

The FDA advises shoppers to discard the recalled cheese or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For example, a household that purchased an 8-ounce package of Family Farmstead cheddar for sandwiches or homemade macaroni and cheese should check the package before using it.

Anyone who has already opened the affected cheese should also take care to clean surfaces, utensils, and refrigerator areas that may have come into contact with the product.

Family Farmstead Dairy said it is investigating the cause of the contamination and taking corrective action to protect product safety.

How to Contact Family Farmstead Dairy

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the company directly using the following information:

Phone: 607-397-4044 Email: [email protected] Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Consumers can also review the FDA's official recall announcement for additional information.

Check Your Refrigerator Before Your Next Meal

Food recalls can be easy to overlook, especially when they involve smaller specialty brands rather than products sold nationwide.

For shoppers in New York and New Jersey, checking the packaging of recently purchased raw cheddar cheese could prevent a potentially serious illness.

The affected Family Farmstead Dairy cheese carries the lot code and best-by date 7/22/27, and the company is offering a full refund through the place of purchase.

Taking a few minutes to check the label is a simple way to protect your household while avoiding the expense of throwing away products that aren't included in the recall.

Have you ever discovered a recalled food product in your refrigerator or pantry? Share your experience in the comments.