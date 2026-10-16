YSS Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Encourages York Space Systems Inc. Investors To Contact The Firm Ahead Of October 30, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a shareholder-rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of investors who acquired York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE: YSS): (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 2026 initial public offering; and/or (b) securities between January 29, 2026 and May 11, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The lawsuit, captioned Ianelli v. York Space Systems Inc., et al., No. 1:26-cv-04074, alleges violations of Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and SEC Rule 10b-5.

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What Is the York Space Systems Class Action About?

York operates as a space and defense provider that primarily sells satellites and satellite-related services. According to the complaint, approximately 96% of York's fiscal 2025 revenue was derived from projects contracted by the U.S. Federal Government through the Pentagon's Space Development Agency (“SDA”). The majority of those projects were awarded under the SDA's Transport Layer program, an experimental military satellite constellation designed to provide global tactical data.

The complaint alleges that York's IPO registration statement touted the Company's successful launches with the SDA, proprietary satellite software, mission-ready ground software, modular spacecraft platforms, and position to obtain future SDA awards.

The complaint alleges that York's registration statement was negligently prepared and contained materially untrue or misleading statements or omitted material information. It further alleges that York and certain executives made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period.

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that:

(1) York's onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellites were launched;

(2) this alleged ongoing software issue presented a risk to York's contracts with the SDA; and

(3) as a result, defendants' positive statements concerning York's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who acts on behalf of the proposed class in directing the litigation. Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff must file their motions with the Court by October 30, 2026.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors may retain counsel of their choice, take no action, or remain absent members of the proposed class. No class has yet been certified.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for this communication.

Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

(619) 814-4471

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