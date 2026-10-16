Toll Brothers Announces New Phase Opening In Cottage And Preserve Collections At Griffith Lakes In North Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New luxury home opportunities in a resort-style community in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the release of Phase 3 home sites in the Griffith Lakes master-planned community in Charlotte, North Carolina. This highly anticipated phase includes new opportunities within the Cottage and Preserve Collections, offering exquisite single-family home designs starting from the upper $400,000s.

Griffith Lakes is a premier luxury community centered around beautiful Griffith Lake, offering residents direct access to outdoor recreation, miles of walking and biking trails, and spectacular resort-style amenities. Surrounded by nature yet conveniently located just a few miles from Uptown Charlotte, this community provides a perfect balance of urban convenience and serene living.









"We are excited to introduce the next phase of home sites in the Cottage and Preserve Collections," said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. "Griffith Lakes has quickly become one of Charlotte's most desirable communities, offering modern home designs, exceptional amenities, and an unbeatable location for an elevated lifestyle."

The Cottage Collection features ranch-style and two-story home designs with flexible floor plans ranging from approximately 2,000 to 3,000 square feet. Homes in this collection include up to 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 2-car garages, with pricing starting from the upper $400,000s. The Preserve Collection offers larger single-story and two-story homes with up to 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3-car garages, starting from the mid-$500,000s.









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Griffith Lakes also offers access to future commercial and retail space, adding even more convenience to this vibrant community. Whether enjoying a peaceful walk along the lake, kayaking, or relaxing by the pool, residents will find countless opportunities to embrace a resort-like lifestyle in this idyllic setting.









The Toll Brothers Sales Center is located at 2525 Griffith Lakes Parkway in Charlotte. For more information about Griffith Lakes and other Toll Brothers communities across North Carolina, call 866-232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/Charlotte.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

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Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)