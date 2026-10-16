MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Licensed and insured North Florida electrical contractor recognized for a 5.0-star rating across the North Florida and North Central Florida Area.

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TW & Sons Electric has received the Local Electrician of the Year recognition for Gainesville, Florida and surrounding areas. The recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute recognizes the company's 5.0-star rating across North Florida and North Central Florida. The electrical contractor received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

TW & Sons Electric serves customers across North Florida and North Central Florida. The company performs electrical service and repairs, generator work, remodels, installations, new construction, and rewires, and also offers after-hours and weekend repairs for electrical problems that can't wait for regular business hours.

The company is known for great service and customer satisfaction.

About TW & Sons Electric

TW & Sons Electric is a licensed and insured electrical contractor serving North Florida and North Central Florida, providing electrical service and repairs, after-hours and weekend repairs, generators, remodels, installations, new construction, rewires as well as diagnostics and troubleshooting.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Timothy Tarby

TW & Sons Electric

+1 352-519-6690

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TW & Sons Electric Named Local Electrician of the Year News Provided By Awardy October 16, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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