Crestline Construction Named Retaining Wall Contractor Of The Year In Santa Cruz

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Family-owned Santa Cruz County contractor recognized for retaining wall expertise, quality workmanship and a 4.9-star rating based on public customer reviews.

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Crestline Construction, a Retaining Wall Contractor and family-owned business specializing in structural retaining walls for sloped and hillside properties across Santa Cruz County, has been named Retaining Wall Contractor of the Year in the Retaining Wall Contractors category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on overall public consumer reviews and a 4.9-star rating. It reflects the company's focus on retaining walls built for long-term structural performance, not just appearance.

Santa Cruz County's steep lots and shifting soils make retaining walls one of the most demanding jobs on a property. Crestline Construction brings more than 20 years of experience building retaining walls for sloped, hillside and complex sites, specializing in steel I-beam soldier pile retaining walls, poured-in-place reinforced concrete walls and pressure-treated timber retaining walls. Each wall system is selected to suit the site's conditions, elevation changes and project requirements.

Every project starts with a thorough site assessment of soil, terrain, drainage and access. Because water pressure behind a wall is one of the most common reasons walls crack, lean or fail, the team integrates appropriate drainage systems and pays close attention to footing depth and backfill during construction. When a project calls for it, Crestline coordinates with licensed engineers and inspectors to address site-specific structural requirements and applicable local building codes. The company also evaluates aging or failing walls to determine whether repair or a full rebuild is the safest option.

"A retaining wall is only as good as what you can't see: the footings, the drainage and the backfill behind it," said Joshua Coley, Owner of Crestline Construction. "Being recognized as Retaining Wall Contractor of the Year, based on what our customers say about us, means a lot to our family and our crews. It tells us that taking the time to build each wall correctly from the ground up is making a real difference for homeowners on the hillsides of Santa Cruz County."

Crestline Construction builds retaining walls for residential and light commercial clients throughout Santa Cruz County, including Santa Cruz, Aptos, Scotts Valley, Watsonville, Ben Lomond, Felton and Boulder Creek, as well as Los Gatos and Saratoga. The company offers free, no-obligation estimates and is licensed and insured under California Contractors State License Board (CSLB) #1148548.

About Crestline Construction

Crestline Construction is a family-owned and operated contractor based at 1862 El Rancho Drive in Santa Cruz, California, with roots in the family's earlier Coley Tree and Demolition business. Using its own experienced crews and equipment, the company specializes in retaining wall construction, structural concrete, excavation, grading, land clearing and demolition. Additional services include trucking, deck construction and fencing for residential and commercial properties. The company takes pride in providing dependable workmanship, clear communication and practical construction solutions tailored to the unique terrain and challenges of California's Central Coast.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Joshua J. Coley

Crestline Construction

+1 831-888-2323

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Crestline Construction Named Retaining Wall Contractor of the Year in Santa Cruz News Provided By Awardy October 16, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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