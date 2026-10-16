Pool Pros Receives Signature Craftsmanship Award For Customer Satisfaction In Green Bay

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Locally owned Wisconsin fiberglass pool builder recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 4.6-star rating across 118 consumer reviews.

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pool Pros, a locally owned fiberglass inground pool installer based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has received the Signature Craftsmanship Award in the General Contractors category from the Consumer Ratings Institute. Based on 118 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating, the recognition reflects the company's longstanding commitment to quality workmanship, customer satisfaction and professional service.

Serving homeowners throughout Northeast and Central Wisconsin since 2003, Pool Pros is led by founder Michael Bowers and his wife, Lysti, alongside a team with more than 75 years of combined experience in pool construction, design, project management and customer education. The company is an independent River Pools dealer in Wisconsin and operates an outdoor showroom in Howard featuring a fully installed River Pools D36 fiberglass pool.

With more than two decades of experience, Pool Pros specializes in fiberglass swimming pool installations designed for Wisconsin's challenging climate and varying soil conditions. From clay and sand to shallow bedrock, the company emphasizes proper excavation, foundation preparation, drainage and installation practices. Its commitment to quality has also earned industry recognition, including a Gold Award of Excellence from the Midwest Chapter of the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA).

Pool Pros guides homeowners through a straightforward three-step process, beginning with an online pool estimator, followed by an on-site consultation and detailed project pricing, and finally contract and installation. Pool packages include excavation, pool shell delivery, standard equipment and professional installation. Beyond construction, the company's certified service technicians provide seasonal openings, closings, weekly maintenance and ongoing equipment support.

"A swimming pool is a significant investment, and we understand the trust homeowners place in us," said Michael Bowers, Founder of Pool Pros. "We've always believed in doing things the right way, even when it takes more time or effort. Receiving recognition based on our customers' experiences means a great deal to our family and our entire team. It's a reflection of the pride we take in our work and the relationships we build with homeowners."

Pool Pros serves Green Bay, De Pere, Howard, Suamico, Appleton and the Fox Valley, Door County, Wausau, Sheboygan and communities throughout Northeast and Central Wisconsin.

About Pool Pros

Founded in 2003, Pool Pros is a locally owned and operated fiberglass inground swimming pool installer based in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Led by Michael Bowers, the licensed and insured company is an independent River Pools dealer specializing in fiberglass pool installation, design and professional pool service. Pool Pros proudly serves homeowners throughout Northeast and Central Wisconsin.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Michael J. Bowers

Pool Pros

+1 920-819-8057

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Pool Pros Receives Signature Craftsmanship Award for Customer Satisfaction in Green Bay News Provided By Awardy October 16, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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