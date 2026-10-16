Jdmuscle Named Auto Parts Store Of The Year In Willow Grove

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Japanese performance parts retailer, known for its Subaru WRX and STI focus, earns a 4.8-star rating across 1,044 consumer reviews.

WILLOW GROVE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JDMuscle, a Japanese performance car parts retailer headquartered in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, has been named Auto Parts Store of the Year - Willow Grove in the Auto Parts category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 1,044 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating. It reflects the company's mission to offer sought-after products at fair prices with attentive customer service for fellow car enthusiasts.

Founded by Leo Yang, an avid Subaru enthusiast, JDMuscle began as a passion project rooted in a love of modifying and enhancing cars and has grown into a well-established business. The company specializes in parts and accessories for late-model Japanese sport compacts, with a special focus on the Subaru WRX and Subaru WRX STI. Its catalog also covers other popular performance platforms, including the Toyota GR Corolla, Honda Civic Type R and Nissan GT-R.

Subaru owners can browse JDMuscle's 2022+ WRX collection and JDMuscle's 2015-2021 WRX/STI collection. The 2022+ WRX selection spans spoilers and wings, cat-back and axle-back exhausts, intakes, intercoolers, charge pipes, brake pads, wheels, grilles, lighting and short throw shifters, from JDMuscle's own line and brands such as Perrin Performance, COBB Tuning, Mishimoto and Whiteline. The 2015-2021 range centers on JDMuscle-branded parts, including front lips, grilles, spoilers, diffusers, side skirts, body kits, carbon fiber hoods, steering wheels and shift knobs.

Customers shop online at JDMuscleUSA for exhaust, engine, braking, suspension, drivetrain, turbo and airflow upgrades, along with steering wheels, interior accessories, lighting and carbon fiber aero parts. Local drivers can also visit the company's retail and service location in Willow Grove, which covers more than 12,000 square feet, for hands-on service. Partner distribution centers nationwide support fast ground shipping. Free shipping on qualifying orders, a price protection program, financing options, a rewards program and military, first responder and law enforcement discounts round out the customer experience.

"We're enthusiasts first, and our whole team loves modifying cars just like our customers do," said Tina Wu, Owner of JDMuscle. "Being named Auto Parts Store of the Year, based on what thousands of drivers have shared about their experience with us, means a great deal to our whole team. It tells us that our focus on the right parts, fair prices and customer-first service is making a real difference for the performance community."

The JDMuscle team is available by phone, text, social media and email to help customers choose parts for their builds.

About JDMuscle

JDMuscle is a Japanese performance car parts retailer headquartered at 3701 Welsh Road in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. Founded by Subaru enthusiast Leo Yang, the company serves drivers nationwide through its online store and locally through its Willow Grove retail and service location, specializing in late-model Japanese sport compacts and Subaru WRX and STI performance upgrades.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Tina Wu

JDMuscle

(866) 833-3536

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JDMuscle Named Auto Parts Store of the Year in Willow Grove News Provided By Awardy October 16, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail



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