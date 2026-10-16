Second-Generation Santa Fe Dentist Pairs Same-Day Crowns With Laser Care

Virginia Sharpe in Santa Fe, NM

Virginia Sharpe in Santa Fe, NM

Virginia Sharpe in Santa Fe, NM

Virginia Sharpe in Santa Fe, NM

Virginia Sharpe - Dental Verified, Score 97

Dr. Virginia Sharpe brings a family tradition, 3D imaging and gentle care for all ages to Sharpe Dental Studio, which holds a 97/100 Dental Score.

- Virginia SharpeSANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Virginia Sharpe, DDS, brings something special to every appointment at Sharpe Dental Studio: a family tradition. She is a second-generation dentist with a genuine love for patient care. In Santa Fe, she practices with modern tools that many patients would not expect to find in one place: same-day crowns, hard and soft tissue laser treatments, 3D X-rays and dental implant placement.The community has taken notice. Sharpe Dental Studio was recognized in a 2026 community dentist poll in Santa Fe. It holds a 97/100 Dental Score and a 4.7-star average across 79 patient reviews. At its home at 531 Harkle Rd., Suite D, families, nervous first-timers and patients considering restorative work are welcomed with modern dentistry and genuine warmth.A Family Calling, Practiced With Modern PrecisionFor Dr. Sharpe, dentistry is a family tradition. The practice's stated goal is to offer a distinguished dental care to its patients, and it backs that goal with investment. The office stays current with the latest dental technologies, and the practice supports its staff's continuing education so the team can deliver the very best care dentistry has to offer. The aim is simple: every patient should leave with a smile they can be proud of. The studio sums up its approach in three words: Precision. Care. Excellence.That philosophy extends beyond the chair. The team takes pride in clear communication, thoughtful explanations and a supportive approach that helps patients make informed decisions about their oral health. Each smile is treated as unique, and each appointment is tailored to the individual. Above all, the studio wants patients to feel heard. "We strive to give you a safe place to talk about your health," the practice says. "Our entire staff can help answer any questions you may have, no matter how silly you think they may be." It is a fitting promise from an office that treats its patients as family.Same-Day Crowns, Lasers and 3D ImagingTechnology is central to the studio's identity, and the practice speaks of protecting patients with leading-edge technology. Its toolkit includes same-day crowns, 3D X-rays and laser treatments for both hard and soft tissue, giving patients access to modern diagnostic and restorative tools in one location. By investing in leading-edge diagnostic tools and continuing education for its staff, the studio aims to deliver more precise treatments, efficient procedures and outcomes patients can trust.The range of care is equally broad. The practice is proud to offer dental implants, and implant placement is one of its highlighted services. Implants are roots placed in the mouth to support either permanent teeth or teeth that can be removed, so patients have options that fit their needs. The studio also provides crowns and bridges, braces and Invisalign clear aligners, and teeth whitening. For patients thinking about cosmetic work to address discoloration, chips, gaps or irregularities, the practice treats the decision as a conversation. It explores options such as bonding, veneers, whitening, reshaping and crowns. It also makes sure patients understand what the results will look like, what treatment involves and what upkeep will follow, so their expectations are realistic from the start.Gentle Care for Every AgeSharpe Dental Studio describes its approach as anxiety-friendly and gentle, which matters to anyone who has ever dreaded a dental visit. The practice sees patients of all ages, including children, and makes family dentistry convenient. It offers appointments that can accommodate an entire household, so busy parents are not driving all over town to get everyone seen. The studio recommends a child's first dental visit at around six months of age, or sooner if parents notice discolored teeth. The goal is to build healthy habits that last a lifetime and make regular dental visits feel normal.Prevention runs through everything the team does. The studio's home-care guidance covers the fundamentals: brushing at least twice a day for two minutes or more, reaching every side of each tooth, brushing the tongue for fresh breath, and flossing at least once daily, as the American Dental Association recommends. The staff works to make every visit a memorable and enjoyable experience and to make each patient feel right at home.Built Around Busy Santa Fe LivesAccess is designed to be easy. Sharpe Dental Studio is welcoming new patients, and same-day appointments are among its services. The office is open Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM and is closed Monday, Friday and weekends. Patients can book by calling (505) 982-4686 or by requesting an appointment online. Text appointment reminders help keep visits on track, and free parking removes a common hassle. Spanish-speaking staff are available. Payment options include cash, check, credit and debit cards, insurance billing, and financing through CareCredit.Frequently Asked QuestionsIs Sharpe Dental Studio accepting new patients?Yes. New patients are welcome, and appointments can be booked by calling (505) 982-4686 or by requesting an appointment online.Do you see children?Yes, the practice sees patients of all ages. It recommends a child's first visit at around six months of age, or sooner if parents notice discolored teeth.Do you place dental implants?Yes. Dental implants are roots placed in the mouth to support either permanent teeth or teeth that can be removed.Do you offer Invisalign or clear aligners?Yes. The practice offers both Invisalign and braces.Do you have Spanish-speaking staff?Yes. Care is available in English and Spanish.Do you offer payment plans or financing?Yes. Financing is available through CareCredit, and the office also accepts cash, check, credit and debit cards, and offers insurance billing.About Sharpe Dental StudioSharpe Dental Studio is the Santa Fe, New Mexico, practice of Dr. Virginia Sharpe, DDS, a second-generation dentist with a genuine love for patient care. The studio offers same-day crowns, hard and soft tissue laser treatments, 3D X-rays, dental implants, Invisalign and braces, and gentle, anxiety-friendly care for patients of all ages. It is located at 531 Harkle Rd., Suite D, Santa Fe, NM 87505, and can be reached at (505) 982-4686.For more information about Virginia Sharpe, visit sharpedentalstudio.Verified Dental profile:Santa Fe dentists on Dental:Dental:

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Second-Generation Santa Fe Dentist Pairs Same-Day Crowns With Laser Care News Provided By Dental October 16, 2026, 17:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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