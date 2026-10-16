Empire Investigation Named Top 1% Private Investigation Agency In Pittsburgh, Helping Uncover Fraud And Hidden Assets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Helping clients uncover fraud, hidden assets and surveillance threats, the Pittsburgh agency is recognized for a 4.7-star rating across 146 consumer reviews.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Is someone listening to conversations in your home or office? Is your spouse hiding money before a divorce? Could an employee be stealing from your company? Is someone tracking your vehicle, monitoring your phone or concealing an affair?

These are among the concerns bringing clients to Empire Investigation LLC, recently recognized as a Top 1% Private Investigation Agency in Pittsburgh by the Consumer Ratings Institute, based on a reported 4.7-star rating across 146 consumer reviews.

For individuals, attorneys and businesses, obtaining reliable information can be essential to protecting their finances, families, privacy and legal interests.

Investigating the Problems That Matter Most

Is someone secretly recording my conversations?

Empire provides Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM), commonly called professional bug sweeps, to investigate hidden microphones, concealed cameras, electronic transmitters and potential surveillance threats in homes, offices and vehicles.

Is my spouse hiding money or assets before a divorce?

Confidential asset investigations help identify property holdings, business interests, financial irregularities and potentially concealed assets in divorce proceedings, estate disputes and financial litigation.

Could someone be stealing from my business?

Empire investigates suspected corporate fraud, embezzlement, employee theft and insider threats. Services include corporate due diligence, executive background investigations and litigation support.

Is someone tracking my vehicle or monitoring my smartphone?

The agency provides GPS tracker detection, vehicle inspections, mobile phone forensics and computer forensic investigations to identify potential unauthorized monitoring and electronic security threats.

Is my spouse cheating, or do I need evidence for a custody dispute?

Empire conducts discreet infidelity investigations, professional surveillance and investigative documentation to assist individuals and attorneys with sensitive personal and legal matters.

Client Trust Built Over 35 Years

Trust in investigative services is earned through experience, discretion and results.

Tim Holoman, a longtime client of Empire Investigation, has maintained a professional relationship with the agency for more than 35 years. In a video testimonial recorded in Aruba, Holoman discusses his firsthand experience with Empire's investigative professionalism and technical capabilities.

When the Stakes Are High, Experience Matters

"When clients contact us, they're often facing situations that could affect their families, businesses, finances or personal security," said Robert Kresson, Founder and CEO of Empire Investigation LLC.

"They need facts, discretion and reliable answers. Our responsibility is to provide information that helps clients make informed decisions while protecting their confidentiality."

Four Decades of Investigative Excellence

Established in November 1982, Empire Investigation has maintained its Pennsylvania private detective license continuously for nearly 44 years and handled more than 20,000 investigative matters.

The firm has invested more than $1 million in professional investigative and technical surveillance countermeasure equipment.

Kresson previously served as a Surveillance Expo instructor and Ross Engineering technical surveillance countermeasure trainer.

Empire has received media coverage from NBC, CBS, The Boston Globe, WPXI, KDKA-TV and WTAE-TV. The agency also maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Confidential Investigations Nationwide

With offices in Pittsburgh and Butler, Pennsylvania, Empire serves individuals, attorneys, executives and businesses throughout Pennsylvania and nationwide.

Confidential initial consultations are available, with telephone inquiries answered live 24 hours a day.

About Empire Investigation LLC

Empire Investigation LLC is a licensed, bonded and insured Pennsylvania private detective agency established in 1982, specializing in corporate investigations, TSCM bug sweeps, hidden asset searches, digital forensics, infidelity investigations, child custody matters and litigation support.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Robert Kresson

Empire Investigation LLC

+1 800-860-6068

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Empire Investigation Named Top 1% Private Investigation Agency in Pittsburgh, Helping Uncover Fraud and Hidden Assets News Provided By Awardy October 16, 2026, 17:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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