NMSDC's Annual Conference Spotlights The Next Generation Of Talent, Capital, Commerce During Los Angeles Conference

U.S. corporate procurement leaders and professionals, suppliers, entrepreneurs, investors and certified minority business enterprises attending an NMSDC Annual Conference.

- Earvin“Magic” Johnson. Conference Host Committee MemberLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- *** MEDIA ADVISORY ***From Future CEOs to Business Deals in the Making: NMSDC's Annual Conference Spotlights the Next Generation of Talent, Capital, CommerceAt a turbulent time in our nation's economy, minority-owned businesses (MBE) are seeking new pathways to grow, secure contracts, access capital and compete in an increasingly dynamic marketplace. The 2026 NMSDCAnnual Conference & Exchange being held in Los Angeles on Oct. 25-28, brings those opportunities together under one roof.At every stage of the business journey, NMSDC is helping MBEs scale by connecting entrepreneurs to corporate decision-makers, expanding access to capital and growth opportunities, and developing the next generation of business leaders and innovators. Through these intentional investments in relationships, readiness and opportunity, NMSDC is helping businesses move from growth-stage companies to industry leaders."When entrepreneurs grow, they create jobs, strengthen communities and expand opportunities for others. NMSDC brings together entrepreneurs and business leaders to build relationships and partnerships that turn opportunities into real economic impact. That's why I'm proud to support NMSDC's Annual Conference in Los Angeles and its focus on driving growth for shared prosperity."-Earvin“Magic” Johnson. Chairman & CEO, Magic Johnson Enterprises & Conference Host Committee MemberThe NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange is one of the nation's largest gatherings of corporate executives, small businesses and supplier inclusion leaders, offering three conference experiences and a front-row view of how NMSDC is helping build stronger American businesses, stronger supply chains and the next generation of business leaders.EYE Program: The Next Generation of Minority Business LeadershipDeveloping Tomorrow's CEOs, Founders and Industry LeadersAs companies across America focus on workforce development, succession planning and leadership pipelines, NMSDC's EYE (Emerging Young Entrepreneurs) Program offers a firsthand look at how future business leaders are being identified, developed and connected to opportunity. More than a youth-focused initiative, EYE provides participants with direct access to entrepreneurs, corporate executives and mentors who help shape career pathways and business success.The story is about investing in the next generation of innovators, job creators and industry leaders who will help power America's economy for decades to come.What: EYE Program: The Next Generation of Minority Business LeadershipDeveloping Tomorrow's CEOs, Founders and Industry LeadersWhen: October 26 | 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. PTOctober 27 | 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. PTOctober 28 | 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PTWhere: Los Angeles Convention Center1201 South Figueroa StreetLos Angeles, Calif.Media RSVP: Media can RSVP at press@nmsdc. Please indicate date and time you wish to cover.Business Matchmaker SessionsWhere Connections Become ContractsBehind every successful supplier relationship is a simple conversation NMSDC's Matchmaker Sessions enables certified MBEs to meet directly with corporate procurement leaders and decision-makers actively looking for innovative suppliers and business solutions.These fast-paced meetings are designed to create real opportunities for new partnerships, supplier relationships and contract growth. The sessions provide a unique window into how business connections are transformed into commercial opportunities.What: Business Matchmaker SessionsWhere Connections Become ContractsWhen: October 27 | 10– 11:30 a.m. PT & 2-4 p.m. PTWhere: Los Angeles Convention Center1201 South Figueroa StreetLos Angeles, Calif.Media RSVP: Media can RSVP at.... Please indicate date and time you wish to cover.Capital IS Culture LIVEWhere Capital, Contracts, Connection and Culture ConvergeAccess to capital is not enough. Execution is what drives growth. Capital IS Culture LIVE is a dynamic in-person experience built from the NMSDC Capital Readiness Program and designed to help close the gap between opportunity and execution for growth-focused entrepreneurs.Drawing on three years of market intelligence, participant insights and program outcomes, the Capital Is Culture experience brings together entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, procurement executives, capital providers, financial institutions and ecosystem partners for an afternoon focused on turning readiness into results.The event features Rapid Fire Talks, The Miseducation of Entrepreneurship fireside conversation, Fundability in Action and dedicated networking designed to help participants build meaningful relationships that can accelerate growth and business success.The program offers rich opportunities to explore entrepreneurship, capital access, business readiness and what it takes for companies to scale in today's competitive marketplace.What: Capital is Culture LIVEWhere Capital, Contracts, Connection and Culture ConvergeWhen: October 26 | 2:15. – 5:30 p.m. PTWhere: Los Angeles Convention Center1201 South Figueroa StreetLos Angeles, Calif.Media RSVP: Media can RSVP at.... Please indicate date and time you wish to cover.About the National Minority Supplier Development CouncilNMSDC is the nation's largest nonprofit organization focused on minority-owned supplier business development. Through certification, business development and market-driven engagement, NMSDC connects businesses to opportunities to compete, helping strengthen supply chains, foster innovation and support long-term economic growth across the American economy. Learn more at nmsdcPRESS CONTACT:Al BetancourtNMSDC Public Relations...571-405-4288

Drew Schneider

National Minority Supplier Development Council

+1 212-944-2430 ext. 117

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NMSDC's Annual Conference Spotlights the Next Generation of Talent, Capital, Commerce During Los Angeles Conference News Provided By National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) October 16, 2026, 17:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.