India's New National Highway Projects Taken Up In April-Sep Clock 63 Pc Jump

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) India's infrastructure sectors, spanning highways, aviation, telecom, ports, and power, recorded robust growth during the first half (April-September) of the current financial year, according to the quarterly update of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's (MoSPI) PAIMANA Performance Monitoring Dashboard.

National Highways awarded for construction rose 62.9 per cent year-on-year to 2,236.3 km during April-September of FY27. This significant increase strengthens the pipeline of highway infrastructure development, paving the way for enhanced connectivity, improved logistics efficiency, and sustained economic growth, the official statement said.

The telecommunications sector recorded a continued expansion of digital infrastructure, with the cumulative Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) laid reaching 7,52,113 km by August 2026. This represents an addition of 29,256 km during FY 2026–27 (April–August), strengthening the country's high-speed digital connectivity infrastructure.

The Ports, Shipping, and Waterways sector recorded continued growth in cargo traffic, with cargo handled at major ports increasing by 7.2 per cent year-on-year to 390.4 million tonnes during FY 2026-27 (April-August). Cargo traffic at non-major ports increased by 1.8 per cent year-on-year to 313.4 million tonnes during the same period. Overall, this growth reflects sustained cargo movement and continued utilisation of port infrastructure supporting domestic and international trade.

Indian Railways strengthened its capacity, with the number of coaches increasing by 4.5 per cent and locomotives by 6.4 per cent in FY 2024–25.

The power sector sustained strong growth, with installed capacity rising to 5,32,739.7 MW in FY 2025–26, representing 12.1 per cent year-on-year growth.

The civil aviation sector continues to support India's growing international tourism footprint, with 30.49 lakh foreign tourist arrivals recorded up to August in FY 2026-27, registering a 2 per cent year-on-year growth. This positive momentum reinforces the sector's role in strengthening international air connectivity, facilitating tourism growth, and enhancing India's position as a global travel destination.

The Performance Monitoring Dashboard has now been expanded to 184 indicators. This expansion includes the addition of 21 new indicators, significantly enhancing the comprehensiveness of infrastructure performance monitoring.

Quarterly data has also been updated for 41 indicators across the Power, Civil Aviation, Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and Road Transport & Highways sectors, further strengthening the timeliness and comprehensiveness of infrastructure performance monitoring.

Quarterly updates provide public access to the latest infrastructure performance statistics through a single platform, with sector-wise narratives highlighting key trends across selected indicators.