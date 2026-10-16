Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta Interacts With 170 Students From J&K, 5 States

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Friday that the youth of India are not merely the leaders of tomorrow but also the nation-builders of today who would help realise the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

While interacting with 170 students from six states and Union Territories visiting the Delhi Assembly under the MY Bharat Programme, the Speaker said the youth's ideas, energy and commitment to democratic values will be instrumental in building a developed nation.

"When young people from different states and Union Territories come together with a shared sense of national purpose, they strengthen the foundations of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat"," Gupta added.

The interaction provided students from Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh with an opportunity to understand the functioning of legislative institutions, democratic processes and parliamentary traditions, an official statement said.

The State Director of Mera Yuva Bharat Ankit Kumar Gaur and Assistant Director of Mera Yuva Bharat Ramesh Soni was also present at the event.

Emphasising the importance of informed and responsible youth participation in nation-building, Gupta encouraged the students to develop a deeper understanding of India's democratic institutions and recognise their role in strengthening the country's democratic fabric.

As part of the educational visit, the students undertook a guided tour of the historic Delhi Legislative Assembly complex, gaining insights into its distinctive architectural character and its significant place in India's legislative history, the statement said.

Through documentaries and presentations, they were introduced to the building's association with the Central Legislative Assembly and the eminent personalities and historic developments that have shaped its legacy.

The students also visited the main Assembly Chamber, where they gained a first-hand understanding of the setting in which legislative debates and proceedings take place.

The visit familiarised them with the traditions, responsibilities and institutional values that underpin parliamentary democracy, enabling them to connect India's rich legislative heritage with the functioning of democratic institutions in contemporary India.