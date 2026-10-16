Andhra HC Hands Over Sai Krishna Custodial Death Case To CBI

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 16 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered that the investigation into the alleged custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A division bench pronounced the order on a petition filed by Vijayalakshmi, mother of Sai Krishna, who died in custody at Krishnalanka police station in Vijayawada.

Expressing a lack of faith in the police investigation, Vijayalakshmi had filed a petition requesting that the case be handed over to the CBI.

The High Court has directed that the circumstances leading to Sai Krishna's death be examined, the responsible officials be identified, and legal prosecution be initiated against them.

The court ordered immediate registration of a case by the CBI and directed the CBI Director to entrust the investigation to a senior officer within the agency.

Till now, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government had been probing the case.

The High Court directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to send the case records directly to the CBI Director. It has also issued directives to the State Government to initiate strict

departmental action against the officials held accountable for the custodial death.

The High Court also directed the state government to pay Rs. 25 lakh as compensation to Vijayalakshmi, mother of Sai Krishna.

Sai Krishna, 25, went missing after he was picked up by the Krishnalanka police of the NTR Police Commissionerate on May 6 over his involvement in a crime.

He was allegedly tortured by Circle Inspector (Station House Officer) S.S.V.V. Nagaraju and some other police personnel.

A habeas corpus petition filed by his mother in the High Court on June 2 brought the case to light.

The state government constituted an SIT headed by Inspector General (Law and Order) M. Ravi Prakash to probe the case. It arrested the suspended SHO on June 21.

Last month, the SIT filed a chargesheet against Nagaraju and six other accused.

Head constables Ashok Kumar and Nani, Nagaraju's associate Gulivindala Suresh, constables Babu Rao and Sambaiah, and home guard Venkat are the other accused.

Suresh confessed that he had seen Sai Krishna in the police station during interrogation, and later at a private house at Ranigari Thota, where he reportedly died on May 12.

Suresh told SIT that Nagaraju, head constables Ashok Kumar and Nani cremated the body to destroy the evidence.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has welcomed the High Court order transferring the case to the CBI and also directing the State Government to pay 25 lakh to his mother within four weeks.

“This judgment is a slap in the face of the Chandrababu Naidu government. A heinous crime committed with no sense of remorse,” Jagan said in a post on 'X'.

“We have consistently demanded a CBI inquiry and a thorough investigation into the role of senior police officials, including the DGP and the Vijayawada Commissioner of Police. Rank and political protection must never place anyone above the law,” he said.

YS Jagan alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu sought to bury this case through a State-controlled SIT instead of ensuring an independent investigation.

“His government must answer for the lapses in the probe and the failure to adequately examine the role of senior officials, which today highlighted the need for a CBI enquiry. Appointing a SIT cannot become an excuse to shield those who should face scrutiny.”

The former Chief Minister said that the CBI must uncover the full truth, establish responsibility and bring everyone involved to justice, regardless of their position.