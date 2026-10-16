Haryana CM Nayab Saini Engages Sikh Diaspora In Sweden On Youth Issues, Drug Menace

MENAFN - IANS) Stockholm, Oct 16 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday shared details of a warm interaction with a delegation of Sikhs residing in Sweden.

In a post on his X account, the Chief Minister said he had a "heartwarming meeting" with members of the Sikh community living thousands of miles away from home.

"Meeting our people and receiving their affection was truly heartwarming," CM Saini noted.

During the interaction, the two sides held meaningful discussions on promoting investment in Haryana, creating new employment opportunities, and various issues concerning the future of Punjab's youth.

The delegation also raised serious concern over the growing drug menace in Punjab.

Responding to the issue, CM Saini underlined that protecting the youth from the grip of drugs and connecting them with better opportunities in education, skill development and employment is a collective responsibility.

"Our youth are the future of our nation. Ensuring that they receive the right guidance and opportunities must remain our shared commitment," he said.

The meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of the impending Punjab elections, where diaspora engagement and issues affecting the Sikh community, particularly the drug problem and youth unemployment, are expected to figure prominently in political discourse.

Political leaders have been intensifying interactions with Sikh organisations and overseas communities in recent weeks.

Chief Minister Saini's outreach to the Sweden-based Sikh delegation indicates the growing focus on addressing concerns of the diaspora while highlighting opportunities in Haryana, even as attention remains fixed on the challenges facing Punjab's younger generation.

Such engagements help political leaders build bridges with the influential Sikh diaspora, whose opinions and support often carry weight during election seasons.

By discussing investment prospects in Haryana alongside Punjab's pressing social issues, the Chief Minister has sought to present a broader vision of regional development and youth empowerment.

A high-level delegation led by CM Nayab Singh Saini reached Sweden on Wednesday on a four-day visit. The delegation is in Sweden till October 17.