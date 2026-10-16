Bihar CM Reviews Preparations For Guru Gobind Singh's Prakash Parv

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday reviewed preparations for the 360th Prakash Parv of the tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, and directed officials to ensure comprehensive arrangements for devotees attending the celebrations.

The review meeting was held at the 'Sankalp' auditorium at the Chief Minister's official residence. During the meeting, Patna District Magistrate Kundan Kumar informed the Chief Minister that the Prakash Parv would be organised from January 13 to 16, 2027, and that the district administration would make the necessary arrangements for devotees.

CM Stresses on Timely and Coordinated Arrangements

Choudhary directed officials to regularly and effectively monitor preparations for the event and ensure that all departments work in coordination to prevent inconvenience to devotees. He emphasised that arrangements should be completed within the stipulated timeline, keeping in mind the convenience, safety and smooth movement of devotees arriving from across India and abroad.

The Chief Minister said the Prakash Parv was an important occasion associated with Bihar's rich spiritual and historical heritage. He stressed that devotees should receive adequate facilities and that the celebrations should be conducted in a well-organised and dignified manner.

He further instructed officials to continuously review the arrangements and ensure that all preparations were completed on time, enabling the event to be held with due reverence and effective management.

Significance of Prakash Parv

The 360th Prakash Parv commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru, who was born in Patna in 1666. Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib, also known as Patna Sahib, is one of the five Takhts, or seats of authority, in Sikhism and an important pilgrimage destination for Sikhs.

The meeting was attended by Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, Industries Minister Shreyasi Singh, Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, Development Commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh and senior officials from various departments. (ANI)

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