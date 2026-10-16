AAPL Stock Adds 1% As It Prepares To Tackle UK Regulators Over Apple Pay Dominance



The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) plans to issue draft proposals requiring Apple to let consumers choose third-party digital wallets over Apple Pay for contactless transactions.

Apple is expected to challenge the proposal in court, maintaining that limiting NFC chip access is necessary to protect user privacy and prevent fraud. Unlocking the device's payment chip would benefit traditional lenders and digital banks such as Monzo, Revolut, and PayPal.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is preparing to fight U.K. antitrust regulators over proposed rule changes designed to break the tech giant's grip on its iPhone tap-to-pay technology.

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is expected to publish consultation proposals urging Apple to alter its iOS operating system, the Financial Times reported. The proposed changes would allow iPhone users to choose alternative digital wallets for contactless payments instead of defaulting to Apple Pay.

The regulator's recommendations follow its decision last year to assign Apple "strategic market status" under Britain's digital competition rules. The framework grants authorities five-year oversight powers and permits fines reaching up to 10% of a company's annual global revenues for non-compliance.

Apple is likely to challenge the CMA's proposal in court, according to sources cited by the Financial Times. The iPhone maker has consistently argued that maintaining strict control over its Near Field Communication (NFC) chip used in contactless payments is necessary to preserve user security and prevent payment fraud. Neither Apple nor the CMA responded to requests for comment.

Market Impact And Industry Reaction

Opening access to the iPhone's embedded payment chip would represent a major win for major financial institutions and fintech firms like PayPal (PYPL), Revolut, and Monzo. Banks and digital payment services have long criticized Apple for restricting tap-to-pay access and taking a 0.15% fee on credit card transactions processed via Apple Pay.

Currently, Apple permits third-party access to its NFC hardware under commercial agreements that require providers to adhere to specific privacy standards and pay operational fees. However, antitrust officials argue these hurdles stifle competition and harm British consumers.

Industry sources told the Financial Times that current restrictions prevent European fintech innovations from entering the U.K. market, as firms are reluctant to build separate digital wallet systems for Britain and Europe.

AAPL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stockwits was 'extremely bearish' with 'normal' message volumes.

AAPL stock has gained about 27% year-to-date.

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