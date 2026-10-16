New Cryptocurrency: Remittix Locks In November 24 RTX Launch As XRP Price Prediction Targets $25 And Monero Bulls Build A $5,000 XMR Case

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has locked in November 24, 2026 as the launch date for RTX, establishing a firm deadline for the project's transition from presale access to public-market trading.









RTX is currently available at $0.28 through Remittix, with $0.46 announced as the final presale tier and planned minimum exchange launch price. The project is nearing $33 million raised from more than 40,000 participants toward its $36 million hard cap.

The countdown begins as a bullish XRP price prediction targets $25 and Monero bulls build a $5,000 XMR case. Both forecasts reflect growing interest in specialized crypto utility, with XRP positioned around institutional settlement and Monero maintaining its status as the leading privacy-focused cryptocurrency.

November 24 Creates a Fixed RTX Catalyst

The confirmed launch date turns the remaining presale into a countdown. Buyers can track the $0.28 entry, progression toward $0.46, hard cap and exchange debut.

The move from $0.28 to the announced $0.46 final tier represents a potential increase of approximately 64%. With only weeks remaining before launch, RTX is approaching the point where open-market supply and demand will replace the structured presale price.

PayFi Places Remittix Inside the Payments Market

Remittix is building PayFi infrastructure that connects supported cryptocurrency with ordinary bank payments. A sender can fund an eligible transaction using crypto while fiat reaches the recipient through a compatible banking route.

One thousand invited holders can test EUR and USD transactions using USDT and USDC across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon. The model targets remittances, freelancers, suppliers and crypto holders seeking a route into conventional money.

Beyond PayFi, the Remittix product suite includes an iOS wallet with over 10,000 downloads, Remittix Markets with $50 million-plus volume and Remittix Earn, which is preparing advertised yields of up to 22% APY.

XRP Price Prediction Reaches $25 as Monero Targets $5,000

XRP recently traded near $1.34, making $25 an aggressive target of more than eighteen times its current value. Ripple's latest institutional expansion includes a DriveWealth partnership covering RLUSD settlement on XRP Ledger, cross-border payments, custody and potential equity-financing services.

Monero recently traded near $536 and has gained more than 60% over the past year. A $5,000 Monero price prediction would represent more than ninefold growth and reflects an extreme bull case driven by privacy demand, limited access and XMR's position as the largest privacy coin by market value.

XRP focuses on institutional value movement, while Monero serves users seeking private digital cash. Remittix introduces a consumer-facing payment layer that aims to convert supported crypto into usable fiat and connect that activity with a broader financial application.

Remittix Enters Its Final Pre-Launch Phase

The November 24 date gives Remittix something many new cryptocurrency launches lack: a defined moment for public trading. The project is approaching that date with PayFi testing underway and its wider ecosystem already generating wallet downloads and Markets volume.

For buyers assessing XRP and Monero price predictions alongside earlier-stage opportunities, the current $0.28 RTX entry provides access before the planned $0.46 launch level. As the presale approaches $33 million, the remaining allocation continues to shrink ahead of market debut.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include international payment settlement, a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

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