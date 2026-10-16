Ingalls Shipbuilding To Host On-Site Hiring Event October 24 For All Skill Levels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PASCAGOULA, Miss., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII's (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division will host an on-site hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, October 24 at the Ingalls Maritime Training Academy, 2721 Jerry St. Pé Highway, Pascagoula. The event is open to skilled, semi-skilled and entry-level applicants. Pre-registration is recommended and attendees should bring two forms of valid ID.

As the nation's premier builder of Navy surface combatants and amphibious ships, Ingalls relies on a highly skilled workforce to deliver ships that support national security. The upcoming hiring event will give job seekers an opportunity to learn more about Ingalls' mission, long-term career pathways and training opportunities. Veterans and transitioning service members are encouraged to attend the event to explore careers where military experience directly translates into mission-driven work.

“Every ship built by the hardworking men and women here at Ingalls contributes directly to America's security,” said Susan Jacobs, Ingalls Shipbuilding vice president of human resources and administration.“We're looking to hire people who want to be a part of that mission and who want stable, well-paying jobs that make a difference.”









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Ingalls offers long-term career stability, competitive wages and comprehensive benefits supported by a strong pipeline of future work. The company provides weekly pay, market-driven wage increases for skilled trades, holiday pay, comprehensive medical plan options, financial wellness resources, and clear pathways for professional growth that stand out among employers across the region.

Ingalls is hiring for select positions, including:



Electricians

Electrical Test

Inside Machinists

Joiners

Sheetmetal

Shipfitters

Painters

Pipefitters Pipe welders



Registration is now open and candidates can sign up at

For more information and to view other openings at Ingalls Shipbuilding visit hii.com/careers and select Ingalls Shipbuilding. You can also find career opportunities across HII's other business divisions at hii.com/careers.

About HII

HII is America's Seapower Company. The nation's largest shipbuilder, HII builds the manned and unmanned maritime systems and all-domain mission technologies that project U.S. and allied power around the world. With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII is headquartered in Virginia and employs 45,000 people across three divisions. For more information, visit:



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Contact:

Kimberly K. Aguillard

...

228-355-5663

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at