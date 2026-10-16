Rutland Regional Medical Center Thanks Community For Supporting New Robotic Surgical Technology

RRMC Staff with da Vinci Surgical System

General Surgeon, Dr. Wigmore, shows the da Vinci Surgical System to a student.

Rutland Regional Medical Center recently debuted its brand new da Vinci 5 Surgical System to the community in Rutland, Vermont.

RUTLAND, VT, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rutland Regional Medical Center would like to thank the Paramount Theatre and community members for a wonderful debut of the da Vinci 5 Surgical System on Saturday, October 10 at the Paramount in Downtown Rutland.

In the morning, the event was attended by students from local schools and robotics teams. This allowed the students interested in both healthcare and technology the opportunity to talk with hospital providers and use the machine as a surgeon would.

In the afternoon and evening, community members, hospital volunteers, RRMC board members, and RRMC staff gathered to see how the new machine works and test it out themselves.

“It is important for the public to see this is a machine that will assist our surgeons during procedures. It is not a standalone robot that will do the work for the provider,” said Dr. Michael DiMeola, Anesthesiologist and President of Medical Staff at RRMC.“The da Vinci 5 is a true enhancement of surgical procedures. Investing in this technology is an investment in the long-term health and vitality of our local region.”

The da Vinci 5 is the latest advancement in robotic surgical technology. This is a surgeon operated system proven to provide superior outcomes by assisting the surgeon in the operating room. The new da Vinci system facilitates faster recovery, less pain, minimum incisions, and better patient experience overall. RRMC is pleased to bring to our community the newest version and latest system created nationwide.

Click here to download two photos from the event.

﻿About Rutland Regional Medical Center: Rutland Regional Medical Center is the largest community hospital in Vermont and is supported by a medical staff of 360 physicians and advanced practice providers trained in 43 specialty areas. The 145-bed hospital is supported by approximately 1,700 employees. With a strong patient-centered focus and award-winning care, Rutland Regional remains dedicated to improving the health of families and individuals throughout portions of southern and central Vermont and communities in eastern New York State with preventative, diagnostic, acute and rehabilitative services. RRMC

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Olivia Bucksbaum

Rutland Regional Medical Center

+1 802-747-1608

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Rutland Regional Medical Center Thanks Community for Supporting New Robotic Surgical Technology News Provided By Rutland Regional Medical Center October 16, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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