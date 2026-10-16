Bengal: Kamarajar Port Performance In Focus At Ministry's Review Meeting

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 16 (IANS) The overall performance of Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL) was the focus of the weekly review meeting with all major ports, chaired by Vijay Kumar, secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW). KPL handled 49.08 million tonnes of cargo in 2025-26.

Of this, 25.72 million tonnes were coal. The port facility also handled 700,639 TEU containers. Along with the Chennai Port Authority, this port contributed to nearly 24% of the total container handling by all major ports.

The port in Ennore also handled 191,825 vehicles, which was an increase of 18.86% over the last fiscal year. The port handled 1,008 vessels during the year.

In a major milestone, KPL completed the fourth phase of capital dredging at Rs 440 crore, to achieve a draft of 18 metres. This has made the port capable of handling Cape-size vessels.

"The meeting reviewed key performance indicators, financial performance, expansion plans, ongoing projects, human resource matters, IT initiatives and other operational and administrative issues, reaffirming the ministry's commitment to enhancing port efficiency, strengthening infrastructure and driving sustained growth in India's maritime sector," the ministry said.

The MoPSW is today harnessing digital innovation to modernise maritime governance, streamline port operations and enhance ease of doing business.

It is trying to build a more efficient, transparent, integrated and future-ready maritime ecosystem through a range of technology-driven initiatives.

The key digital initiatives are e-Samudra, Sagar Setu (National Logistics Portal–Marine), Maritime Single Window (MSW), Maritime Digital Centre of Excellence (MDCoE), Sagarmanthan Portal, e-NAVIK, Port Community System (PCS 1x), and DRISHTI Framework.

While e-Samudra is a unified digital platform for maritime regulatory and seafarer services, ship registration and certifications, Sagar Setu (National Logistics Portal–Marine) facilitates seamless maritime logistics through digital services and streamlined EXIM processes.

According to the ministry, MSW simplifies ship-related reporting and clearance procedures through a unified digital interface, and MDCoE advances maritime innovation through emerging technologies and digital solutions.

The Sagarmanthan Portal enables digital monitoring of key performance indicators, projects and strategic maritime initiatives, and e-NAVIK strengthens seafarer support through a dedicated, round-the-clock digital grievance redressal mechanism.

The PCS 1x system connects maritime stakeholders through electronic data exchange and reduced paperwork, while the DRISHTI Framework supports data-driven governance through digital monitoring of performance indicators and maritime development milestones.

"Together, these initiatives are advancing a digitally empowered maritime sector, aligned with India's vision of efficient, transparent and globally competitive maritime infrastructure," the ministry said.